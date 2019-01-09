Security systems technology company Alula plans to move its headquarters and production center from Hudson, Wis., across the river to the Midway area of St. Paul.

The change will bring 120 Alula employees to the Twin Cities.

“The Twin Cities market has proven to be a dynamic place to scale a tech company,” Alula chief executive Brian McLaughlin said in a statement. “We look forward to growing here.”

Alula, which provides digital platforms for security, alarm and video automation, will lease 68,000 square feet on the first floor in the Midway Innovation Center located near the intersection of Hwy. 280 and Energy Park Drive.

The building used to be occupied by an office of computer security company McAfee, who moved out last May.

The Midway Innovation Center is owned by CSM Corp., which recently refurbished the space.

CSM Corp. was represented in the leasing negotiations by brokers Eric Rapp, Eric Batiza, and Brian Bruggeman of Colliers International. Alula was represented by Eddie Rymer, Phil Kluesner, and Jack Storry of Avison Young.

“Midway Innovation Center’s proximity to universities, restaurants and public transit options positions Alula to attract great talent,” Rymer, senior vice president at Avison Young, said in a statement.