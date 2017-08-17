Gallery: Seattle Storm forward Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis (23) and guard Alexis Patterson (2) come up with the defensive board against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

– Crystal Langhorne's put-back layup with 11.1 seconds left gave Seattle a 62-61 victory over the Lynx on Wednesday night at KeyArena.

The loss was their second in a row — the first time this season the Lynx have lost back-to-back games — and third in four games. All the games have been without point guard Lindsay Whalen, sidelined because of a broken bone in her left hand.

Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles, who both had double-doubles for the Lynx, each missed a shot in the closing seconds.

Moore had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Fowles 13 points and 13 rebounds. The Lynx (21-5) shot only 33.3 percent from the field, but outrebounded the Storm 40-32 to stay close.

Langhorne finished with 14 points. Two other Storm players also scored in double figures. Jewell Lloyd had 16 points and Breanna Stewart had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lynx offense sputtered in both the second and fourth quarters when Minnesota scored only 11 and 10 points, respectively. Renee Montgomery, who is starting in Whalen's place, had nine points and four assists but, as a team, the Lynx had only 11 assists total.

The Lynx also lost starting forward Rebekkah Brunson before halftime. She appeared to suffer a left ankle injury and didn't return. Brunson, in just under 10½ minutes, had three points and three rebounds.

Reserve Plenette Pierson, playing a season-high 31 minutes, had seven points for the Lynx.

Seattle (12-16) led 22-20 after the first quarter on backup guard Alexis Peterson's last-second jumper, and 36-31 at halftime behind Loyd's 10 points and 45.5 percent shooting from the field.

But the Lynx were ahead 51-49 after the third. Natasha Howard's reverse layup with 46.9 seconds put the visitors ahead and gave her eight points off the bench, also her final total.

The Lynx had won 11 of their past 12 games against Seattle, including two this season by an average of 17 points.

The 61 points Minnesota scored was a season-low, three points fewer than they had in a 70-64 home loss to the Los Angeles Sparks last Friday.

The Storm is now 2-0 since firing coach Jenny Boucek last week and naming assistant Gary Kloppenburg the interim head coach.

Seattle, despite veteran point guard Sue Bird missing the game with left knee soreness, had 17 assists and shot 42.4 percent.

There were 17 lead changes in the game and it was tied 10 times.