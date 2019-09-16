A search resumed Monday for a 16-year-old boy authorities suspect was swept away while swimming in a southwestern Minnesota river.

Thunder Wambade Brothersofall, of Redwood Falls, was swimming with several other young people in the Redwood River near Ramsey Park late Sunday afternoon, when the current proved too strong, according to the Redwood Falls police.

A ground and air search involving the Redwood County Sheriff's Office and a State Patrol helicopter was initiated.

Once that effort was halted for the night, city police and fire personnel were stationed overnight along the river ahead of Monday's resumption of the search for Brothersofall.

"The water in the Redwood River is very high and moving very fast," a police statement read. "At this time, the public is encouraged to stay away from the Redwood River banks in, and near, Ramsey Park."

Brothersofall had yet to be located as of late Monday afternoon. Until he is found, search crews will remain in the park 24 hours a day through Thursday, when a third ground and air search will begin, the Sheriff's Office said.

Police are discouraging the public from initiating their own search of the river because of the erratic currents.