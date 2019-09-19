Sunday: Noon at U.S. Bank Stadium (Ch. 9, 100.3-FM, 1130-AM)

ABOUT THE RAIDERS

• Oakland (1-1) surrendered 28 second-quarter points to the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a 28-10 loss at the Coliseum. Oakland’s defense has given up at least 268 passing yards in both games this season.

• The Raiders have the NFL’s ninth-youngest roster with an average age of 25.6 years, including three rookie first-round picks in defensive end Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram.

• Tyrell Williams is the Raiders’ leading receiver with 11 catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns after Oakland cut enigmatic star Antonio Brown on Sept. 7.

• Paul Guenther, the Raiders’ defensive coordinator, has installed schemes similar to the Vikings after serving as an assistant under head coach Mike Zimmer in Cincinnati from 2008-2013. Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict, another former Bengal, leads that unit.

PLAYER SPEAK | QB Derek Carr

• Carr, in his sixth NFL season, was the fourth quarterback selected in the 2014 NFL draft behind Teddy Bridgewater (Vikings), Johnny Manziel (Browns) and Blake Bortles (Jaguars). He’s, however, the richest among them after signing a five-year, $125 million extension two years ago.

• Carr has been supported by just one 1,000-yard rusher, Latavius Murray in 2015, but he’s already gotten 184 rushing yards in two games from Jacobs, the rookie out of Alabama.

• Raiders head coach Jon Gruden: “Carr can play at a very, very high level.”

• Gruden on protecting Carr, who was sacked 51 times last season: “Trent Brown certainly helps. He’s a great right tackle. Kolton Miller, our left tackle who was a first-round pick last year, is healthy, he’s stronger and more experienced. He’s playing better. It’s a combination of that. Hopefully that continues.”

COACH SPEAK | Jon Gruden

• Gruden is in his 13th season as an NFL head coach with a 105-99 record. He’s 5-13 during his second stint leading the Raiders. He spent nine seasons out of coaching from 2009-2017 before returning to Oakland on a reported 10-year, $100 million contract.

• During his first season in 2018, Gruden’s Raiders offense ranked 23rd in yards and 28th in points. Oakland is ranked 22nd and 25th, respectively, through two games this season.

• On Jacobs’ production at running back: “He’s really coming around as an every-down back. He really didn’t get that opportunity in college.”

• On former Vikings kicker Daniel Carlson: “He’s been very, very high percentage in terms of making kicks. Just really been a huge addition to our team. Sometimes a change of scenery just works out. We’re excited to have him.”

ANDREW KRAMMER