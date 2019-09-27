Guests at the eighth annual Hunger Bash, held at the University of Minnesota’s McNamara Alumni Center, were treated to fine food, music and inspiring stories from the Food Group, formerly the Emergency Foodshelf Network.

The Food Group distributes donated food to more than 250 partner agencies including food shelves, meal programs and hunger relief organizations in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. In 2018 it distributed food for 5.2 million meals, including 1.4 million pounds of fresh produce.