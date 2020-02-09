Maggie Malecha made 58 saves to help Northfield beat top-seeded Lakeville South 2-1 in a Class 2A, Section 1 girls’ hockey semifinal Saturday at Lakeville’s Hasse Arena.

Malecha, a sophomore, stopped 21 shots in the first period and 22 in the third to steal the game for the Raiders.

Payton Fox scored on a rebound 4 minutes, 55 seconds into the third period to put the Raiders in front 2-1. The Cougars thought they had tied the score with 1:10 remaining, but the play was stopped before the puck crossed the goal line because the net was dislodged.

Taylor Otremba got the Cougars on the board first 4:46 into the second period. Northfield responded 6:34 later on a breakaway goal by Tove Sorenson.

In the other semifinal, Sadie Long scored three goals to lead host and second-seeded Farmington past third-seeded Dodge County 8-3. Ryleigh Furlong made 17 saves for the Tigers. Sky Hughes had 30 for the Wildcats.

Class 2A, Section 3: Maria Cooper broke a tie with her second goal of the game with 1:52 left in regulation, giving fourth-seeded Eagan a 4-2 upset of top-seeded Apple Valley at Apple Valley Sports Arena. Jenna Ruiz scored two goals for the Wildcats, and Ruby Sieger made 21 saves. Hope Losby and Sydney Johnson each scored for the Eagles. … Sami Bowlby scored her second goal of the game 16 seconds into overtime, giving third-seeded Burnsville a 3-2 victory over second-seeded Eastview in Apple Valley. Bowlby tied the score with a goal 8:19 into the third period. Maria Widen made 30 saves for the Blaze, and Lauren Johnson stopped 43 shots for Eastview.

Class 2A, Section 7: Madison Kaiser’s three goals led top-seeded Andover past fifth-seeded Elk River/Zimmerman 10-0 at Andover Arena. ... Second-seeded Forest Lake held off a late rally from third-seeded North Wright County and won 3-2 at home. Allyn Goehner made 21 saves for the Rangers, and Anna LaRose had 37 for the River Hawks.

Boys’ hockey

St. Cloud Cathedral 7, Wayzata 6 (OT): Jack Smith slipped a backhander past Garret Bonello 20 seconds into overtime, lifting the Class 1A, No. 1 Crusaders over the visiting Trojans. Cathedral scored two goals in the last 7:11 of regulation. Blake Perbix scored his second power-play goal 9:49 into the third period, and C.J. Zins tied it with 3:12 left.

Boys’ basketball

Hopkins 74, Totino-Grace 58: Kerwin Walton scored 42 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 5 Royals past the visiting Class 3A, No. 4 Eagles. Andre Gray added 10 points for the Royals. C.J. O’Hara led Totino-Grace with 16 points and Carter Weierke had 11.

Eden Prairie 79, Cambridge-Isanti 61: John Henry finished with 32 points in leading the Class 4A, No. 1 Eagles past the host Bluejackets. Drake Dobbs had 15 points, Austin Andrews had 14 and Connor Christensen had 10 for Eden Prairie. Henry Abraham led the Bluejackets with 27 points and Micah Ladd had 10.

Perham milestone: Perham, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, improved to 18-0 with a 65-58 victory over Osakis in Alexandria. It was the 600th career victory for Perham coach Dave Cresap, who became the 11th Minnesota boys’ basketball coach to reach that milestone. Cresap, in his 36th season, is 600-275 overall.

Girls’ basketball

Irondale 77, St. Francis 61: Dora Okpara scored 40 points to lead the Knights past the visiting Saints. Kimori Morris added 10 points for Irondale, which led 40-25 at halftime. Eve Schultz led St. Francis with 23 points.