Dexter Dancs scored twice to lead No. 12 Michigan to a 7-4 victory Saturday over visiting Wisconsin, which gave the Wolverines a sweep of the best-of-three Big Ten quarterfinal series

Michigan (20-13-3) led 2-1 after the first period and 5-3 after the second against Wisconsin (14-19-4). Trent Frederic had two goals for the Badgers.

No. 6 Ohio State 4, Michigan State 3 (OT): Freddy Gerard scored at 5:53 of overtime as the Buckeyes (23-8-5) edged the visiting Spartans (12-22-2) to sweep their Big Ten series. Mason Jobst had two goals and an assist for Ohio State.

WCHA

No. 3 MSU Mankato 6, Alaska 2?: Danny Brickley and Nicholas Rivera each had one goal and one assist as the host Mavericks (28-7-1) swept the Nanooks (11-22-3) in their best-of-three quarterfinal series.

Michigan Tech 5, Bemidji State 4: Jack Lucchini had a goal and two assists to lead the visiting Huskies (19-15-5) to a series sweep of the Beavers (16-14-8). Justin Baudry and Charlies Combs scored for Bemidji State in the last two minutes.

NCHC

No. 13 North Dakota 3, No. 1 St. Cloud State 2 (OT): Rhett Gardner's second goal of the game, at 4:14 of the second overtime, gave the host Fighting Hawks an extra point in the conference standings, although the game will officially count as a tie.

No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 4, No. 14 Omaha 1: Joey Anderson scored two goals and Hunter Shepard stopped 18 shots as the Bulldogs got a split with the Mavericks at Amsoil Arena in a final regular-season series. Scott Perunovich and Karson Kuhlman had the other goals for UMD.

News services