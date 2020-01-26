Visiting Bemidji State scored the first three goals and held on for a 4-2 victory over No. 3 Minnesota State Mankato on Saturday night in WCHA men's hockey. The Mavericks, who had won eight straight, got within a goal with 2:27 left when Dallas Gerads and Charlie Gerard scored 1½ minutes apart.

Big Ten

No. 9 Penn State 2, No. 19 Michigan State 1 (OT): Connor McMenamin scored 39 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Nittany Lions the win. Peyton Jones had 42 saves for Penn State.

Notre Dame 5, Wisconsin 2: Alex Steeves had a goal and three assists as the Irish beat the visiting Badgers. Sean Dhooge gave Wisconsin a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal and Roman Ahcan scored a shorthanded goal early in the third as the Badgers got within 3-2.

NCHC

No. 2 North Dakota 3, No. 11 Minnesota Duluth 2: Visiting UND won on Jonny Tychonick's tiebreaking goal at 11:58 of the third.

Western Michigan 6, St. Cloud State 2: This was the same score in the series opener. And once again the host Broncos took a 3-0 lead, this time in the first 14:05. Jake Wahlin and Dawson DiPietro scored the Huskies' goals.

News Services