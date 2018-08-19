1 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

5 • Midnight Zither (Mojica) 9.40 4.20 2.80

2 • Fine Cat (Lindsay) 4.20 3.00

1 • Stomp My Grapes (Sanchez) 3.00

Time: 0:59.38. Exacta: 5-2, $14.90. Trifecta: 5-2-1, $28.30. Superfecta: 5-2-1-3, $7.84.

2 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

4 • Creative Xpression (Goodwin) 9.20 4.60 3.00

6 • Vintage Sky (Escobar) 6.00 4.00

7 • Temples Mon Cheri (Goncalves) 4.40

Time: 1:05.22. Scratched: Patriotic Bei Bei. Exacta: 4-6, $24.20. Trifecta: 4-6-7, $54.15. Superfecta: 4-6-7-3, $15.53. Daily Double: 5-4, $24.60.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

5 • Jonny's Choice (Mojica) 9.60 4.80 3.40

1 • Cristianstorm (Bedford) 11.20 5.00

6 • Sword of David (Loveberry) 2.80

Time: 1:38.18. Exacta: 5-1, $41.10. Trifecta: 5-1-6, $97.40. Superfecta: 5-1-6-3, $59.02. Pick 3: 5-4-5, $46.60. Daily Double: 4-5, $28.80.

4 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

8 • Scattered Cash (Mojica) 7.00 3.60 2.60

2 • High Drive (Hamilton) 4.80 3.20

7 • Crooked as Can Be (Eikleberry) 2.60

Time: 1:35.71. Scratched: Promising Shoes, Redneck Attack, Perfect Movement. Exacta: 8-2, $15.30. Trifecta: 8-2-7, $24.60. Superfecta: 8-2-7-6, $41.50. Pick 3: 4-5-3/8/9/10, $36.80. Pick 4: 5-4-5-3/8/9/10, $212.85. Daily Double: 5-8, $10.10.

5 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

3 • Luckynsuccessful (Arrieta) 4.80 3.40 3.00

7 • Ain'tseentheball (Goncalves) 11.40 6.20

1 • Water Patrol (Sanchez) 7.40

Time: 1:17.72. Scratched: Johnny the Jet. Exacta: 3-7, $48.90. Trifecta: 3-7-1, $177.55. Superfecta: 3-7-1-4, $220.22. Pick 3: 5-3/8/9/10-3/8, $33.25. Daily Double: 8-3, $11.10.

6 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

7 • Playoff Bound (Mojica) 4.40 3.00 2.20

6 • Mesa Skyline (Eikleberry) 4.80 3.20

2 • Philo (Butler) 2.80

Time: 1:35.06. Exacta: 7-6, $10.10. Trifecta: 7-6-2, $14.95. Superfecta: 7-6-2-4, $14.53. Pick 3: 3/8/9/10-3/8-7, $12.35. Daily Double: 3-7, $6.50.

7 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

8 • Own the Night (Velazquez) 20.00 9.00 5.20

1 • Spell Winder (Stevens) 6.60 4.60

10 • Sanilac (Loveberry) 5.40

Time: 0:58.10. Exacta: 8-1, $79.70. Trifecta: 8-1-10, $234.90. Superfecta: 8-1-10-7, $349.74. Pick 3: 3/8-7-8, $34.40. Daily Double: 7-8, $27.80.

8 About 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

8 • Ready for War (Butler) 3.80 2.60 2.40

4 • I Never Give Up (Velazquez) 2.80 2.40

5 • Lakota Princess (Eikleberry) 3.60

Time: 0:56.21. Scratched: Strollymade. Exacta: 8-4, $4.90. Trifecta: 8-4-5, $9.15. Superfecta: 8-4-5-1, $3.50. Pick 3: 7-8-7/8, $27.40. Pick 4: 3/8-7-8-7/8, $119.10. Pick 5: 3/8/9/10-3/8-7-8-7/8, $163.90. Daily Double: 8-8, $24.00.

Attendance: 10,304. Total handle: $537,448. Live handle: $189,482.

Johnny Love's results: Saturday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 172-520 (.332). Best bets: 28-52 (.538).