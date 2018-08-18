1 250 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $14,000.

6 • Valiant Suzy (Ramirez) 3.20 2.20 2.10

5 • Kaelies Dividend (Velazquez) 3.00 2.20

1 • First Dashin James (Canchari) 3.00

Time: 0:13.47. Exacta: 6-5, $3.20. Trifecta: 6-5-1, $5.30. Superfecta: 6-5-1-3, $3.26.

2 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

7 • Xtreme Lyra (Arrieta) 7.20 3.20 2.80

3 • Hurricane Force (Goncalves) 2.40 2.40

4 • Kela Brew (Evans) 5.20

Time: 1:30.93. Exacta: 7-3, $8.60. Trifecta: 7-3-4, $29.75. Superfecta: 7-3-4-6, $45.25. Daily Double: 6-7, $9.30.

3 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.

9 • Sweet Stuff (Lindsay) 37.40 14.00 7.20

4 • Union Riches (Butler) 13.00 8.00

8 • Factored In (Stevens) 6.40

Time: 1:35.58. Scratched: Mackaroni Art, Skippy’s Strike. Exacta: 9-4, $338.10. Trifecta: 9-4-8, $1,140.15. Superfecta: 9-4-8-3, $742.92. Pick 3: 6-7-9, $50.45. Daily Double: 7-9, $83.40.

4 About 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.

5 • Storm Temple Pilot (Sanchez) 15.60 7.40 5.00

4 • Seams Discreet (Thompson) 11.20 6.40

10 • Flash N Go (Eikleberry) 3.80

Time: 0:56.92. Scratched: Getupbabygetup, Malibu Stella. Exacta: 5-4, $77.80. Trifecta: 5-4-10, $458.65. Superfecta: 5-4-10-9, $337.41. Pick 3: 7-9-5, $484.20. Daily Double: 9-5, $211.90.

5 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

2 • Socratical (Mawing) 7.20 4.00 3.00

1 • Wilko Tango (Stevens) 3.80 3.20

3 • Socratical (Mawing (Arrieta) 4.60

Time: 1:38.97. Exacta: 2-1, $11.30. Trifecta: 2-1-3, $29.15. Superfecta: 2-1-3-8, $30.77. Pick 3: 9-5-2, $530.55. Pick 4: 7-9-5-2, $1,501.60. Daily Double: 5-2, $36.40.

6 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

1 • Honor and Riches (Eikleberry) 4.00 3.00 2.20

6 • Made in Flame (Thompson) 10.00 4.00

8 • American Misfit (Escobar) 3.00

Time: 1:00.06. Scratched: Kitty Kali, Foxxy Ford. Exacta: 1-6, $18.20. Trifecta: 1-6-8, $30.05. Superfecta: 1-6-8-4, $12.01. Pick 3: 5-2-1/3/5/9, $26.95. Daily Double: 2-1, $6.50. Consolation Double: 2-3, $3.20.

7 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

7 • Line of Grace (Mojica) 3.80 3.00 2.60

3 • Strike Perfection (Butler) 11.20 5.40

6 • Stylist (Eikleberry) 3.00

Time: 1:40.32. Scratched: Life’s Battles. Exacta: 7-3, $27.30. Trifecta: 7-3-6, $52.15. Superfecta: 7-3-6-4, $74.97. Pick 3: 2-1/3/5/9-7/8, $7.05. Daily Double: 1-7, $4.70.

8 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.

4 • Pinup Girl (Eikleberry) 6.20 3.40 2.40

5 • Sierrita (Lindsay) 5.00 2.80

3 • Baydar (Mojica) 2.60

Time: 1:37.68. Scratched: Superstar Bea. Exacta: 4-5, $11.70. Trifecta: 4-5-3, $15.20. Superfecta: 4-5-3-2, $8.45. Pick 3: 1/3/5/9-7/8-4, $8.45. Daily Double: 7-4, $6.80.

9 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

6 • Elevenpoint River (Hamilton) 32.20 14.80 9.60

3 • Raspberry Punch (Sanchez) 7.80 5.60

4 • Olympic Lady (Escobar) 13.00

Time: 1:40.53. Exacta: 6-3, $97.10. Trifecta: 6-3-4, $428.65. Superfecta: 6-3-4-5, $259.18. Pick 3: 7/8-4-6, $78.05. Pick 4: 1/3/5/9-7/8-4-6, $165.30. Pick 5: 2-1/3/5/9-7/8-4-6, $174.45. Daily Double: 4-6, $40.20.

Attendance: 6,312. Total handle: $730,970. Live handle: $166,907.

Johnny Love’s results: Friday: 2-7 (.286). Totals: 169-513 (.329). Best bets: 27-52 (.519).