1 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

4 • Redesign (O. Mojica) 12.20 5.20 3.20

5 • My Apparition (L. Goncalves) 3.20 2.80

1 • Mesa Skyline (J. Loveberry) 2.60

Time: 1:17.89. Scratched: Fareeq. Exacta: 4-5, $17.50. Trifecta: 4-5-1, 14.40.

2 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

3 • Intrinsic (C. Lindsay) 37.40 13.40 4.40

4 • Midnight Zither (O. Mojica) 5.80 3.40

6 • Ain’tseentheball (J. Loveberry) 2.40

Time: 1:07.35. Claimed: Ain’tseentheball, by Randy Pfeifer. Exacta: 3-4, $111.80. Trifecta: 3-4-6, $118.55. Superfecta: 3-4-6-7, $60.14. Daily double: 4-3, $94.10.

3 6½ furlongs. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,500.

1 • Mines Made Up (Q. Hamilton) 3.00 2.60 2.20

4 • Reigning Warrior (J. Melancon) 4.40 3w.00

2 • Touch Vision (K. Bedford) 5.80

Time: 1:18.62. Scratched: Fridaynitestar. Exacta: 1-4, $5.00. Trifecta: 1-4-2, $23.75. Superfecta: 1-4-2-7, $10.98. Pick 3: 4-3-1/6, $121.35. Daily double: 3-1, $38.30.

4 1 mile, 70 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

5 • Golden Afleet (H. Sanchez) 8.80 5.60 2.80

2 • Gus’s Tizzy (D. Velazquez) 11.60 5.40

3 • Arizona (O. Mojica) 2.40

Time: 1:45.63. Exacta: 5-2, $69.80. Trifecta: 5-2-3, $156.85. Superfecta: 5-2-3-1, $57.59. Pick 3: 3-1/6-5, $137.00. Pick 4: 4-3-1/6-5, $589.45. Daily double: 1-5, $10.80.

5 6½ furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

4 • De Leon (R. Eikleberry) 3.80 3.20 2.40

7 • Devil Lady (J. Joubert) 8.60 5.60

1 • Ooga Ooga Mooska (Q. Hamilton) 5.20

Time: 1:21.10. Exacta: 4-7, $28.40. Trifecta: 4-7-1, $91.90. Superfecta: 4-7-1-8, $217.21. Pick 3: 1/6-5-4, $17.40. Daily double: 5-4, $16.10.

6 6 furlongs. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

6 • Courtney’s Heron (D. Butler) 12.20 5.20 3.60

4 • Floki (K. Guglielmino) 4.20 2.80

5 • Formidable Force (R. Eikleberry) 2.40

Time: 1:12.80. Exacta: 6-4, $22.40. Trifecta: 6-4-5, $24.40. Superfecta: 6-4-5-3, $18.52. Pick 3: 5-4-6, $46.50. Daily double: 4-6, $12.00.

7 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,500.

1 • London Legacy (O. Mojica) 7.80 4.00 3.00

8 • So Sorry Ruston (H. Sanchez) 4.60 3.00

5 • Sea Treaty (J. Loveberry) 4.20

Time: 1:11.27. Scratched: Profound Visionary. Claimed: So Sorry Ruston, by Allen Goodsell. Exacta: 1-8, $13.90. Trifecta: 1-8-5, $50.45. Superfecta: 1-8-5-4, $30.42. Pick 3: 4-6-1/9, $15.50. Daily double: 6-1, $31.60.

8 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.

6 • Flying Falynn (D. Butler) 18.20 4.40 3.40

1 • Superstar Bea (E. Gallardo) 2.60 2.10

3 • Alina’s Image (O. Mojica) 2.20

Time: 1:12.03. Exacta: 6-1, $26.00. Trifecta: 6-1-3, $32.60. Superfecta: 6-1-3-2, $17.64. Pick 3: 6-1/9-6, $93.90. Pick 4: 4-6-1/9-6, $292.10. Pick 5: 5-4-6-1/9-6, $42.55. Daily double: 1-6, $34.90.

Attendance: 4,291. Total handle: $363,527. Live handle: $120,084.

 

Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 9-33 (.273). Best bets: 1-3 (.333).