1 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.
4 • Redesign (O. Mojica) 12.20 5.20 3.20
5 • My Apparition (L. Goncalves) 3.20 2.80
1 • Mesa Skyline (J. Loveberry) 2.60
Time: 1:17.89. Scratched: Fareeq. Exacta: 4-5, $17.50. Trifecta: 4-5-1, 14.40.
2 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.
3 • Intrinsic (C. Lindsay) 37.40 13.40 4.40
4 • Midnight Zither (O. Mojica) 5.80 3.40
6 • Ain’tseentheball (J. Loveberry) 2.40
Time: 1:07.35. Claimed: Ain’tseentheball, by Randy Pfeifer. Exacta: 3-4, $111.80. Trifecta: 3-4-6, $118.55. Superfecta: 3-4-6-7, $60.14. Daily double: 4-3, $94.10.
3 6½ furlongs. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,500.
1 • Mines Made Up (Q. Hamilton) 3.00 2.60 2.20
4 • Reigning Warrior (J. Melancon) 4.40 3w.00
2 • Touch Vision (K. Bedford) 5.80
Time: 1:18.62. Scratched: Fridaynitestar. Exacta: 1-4, $5.00. Trifecta: 1-4-2, $23.75. Superfecta: 1-4-2-7, $10.98. Pick 3: 4-3-1/6, $121.35. Daily double: 3-1, $38.30.
4 1 mile, 70 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.
5 • Golden Afleet (H. Sanchez) 8.80 5.60 2.80
2 • Gus’s Tizzy (D. Velazquez) 11.60 5.40
3 • Arizona (O. Mojica) 2.40
Time: 1:45.63. Exacta: 5-2, $69.80. Trifecta: 5-2-3, $156.85. Superfecta: 5-2-3-1, $57.59. Pick 3: 3-1/6-5, $137.00. Pick 4: 4-3-1/6-5, $589.45. Daily double: 1-5, $10.80.
5 6½ furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.
4 • De Leon (R. Eikleberry) 3.80 3.20 2.40
7 • Devil Lady (J. Joubert) 8.60 5.60
1 • Ooga Ooga Mooska (Q. Hamilton) 5.20
Time: 1:21.10. Exacta: 4-7, $28.40. Trifecta: 4-7-1, $91.90. Superfecta: 4-7-1-8, $217.21. Pick 3: 1/6-5-4, $17.40. Daily double: 5-4, $16.10.
6 6 furlongs. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.
6 • Courtney’s Heron (D. Butler) 12.20 5.20 3.60
4 • Floki (K. Guglielmino) 4.20 2.80
5 • Formidable Force (R. Eikleberry) 2.40
Time: 1:12.80. Exacta: 6-4, $22.40. Trifecta: 6-4-5, $24.40. Superfecta: 6-4-5-3, $18.52. Pick 3: 5-4-6, $46.50. Daily double: 4-6, $12.00.
7 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,500.
1 • London Legacy (O. Mojica) 7.80 4.00 3.00
8 • So Sorry Ruston (H. Sanchez) 4.60 3.00
5 • Sea Treaty (J. Loveberry) 4.20
Time: 1:11.27. Scratched: Profound Visionary. Claimed: So Sorry Ruston, by Allen Goodsell. Exacta: 1-8, $13.90. Trifecta: 1-8-5, $50.45. Superfecta: 1-8-5-4, $30.42. Pick 3: 4-6-1/9, $15.50. Daily double: 6-1, $31.60.
8 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.
6 • Flying Falynn (D. Butler) 18.20 4.40 3.40
1 • Superstar Bea (E. Gallardo) 2.60 2.10
3 • Alina’s Image (O. Mojica) 2.20
Time: 1:12.03. Exacta: 6-1, $26.00. Trifecta: 6-1-3, $32.60. Superfecta: 6-1-3-2, $17.64. Pick 3: 6-1/9-6, $93.90. Pick 4: 4-6-1/9-6, $292.10. Pick 5: 5-4-6-1/9-6, $42.55. Daily double: 1-6, $34.90.
Attendance: 4,291. Total handle: $363,527. Live handle: $120,084.
Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 9-33 (.273). Best bets: 1-3 (.333).
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.