AUTO RACING
FORMULA ONE
MEXICAN GRAND PRIX
Sunday's lineup • Mexico City
Lap length: 2.67 miles
1. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 1:14.759
2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:14.785
3. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes GP, 1:14.894
4. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1:14.970
5. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes GP, 1:15.160
6. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 1:15.330
7. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 1:15.827
8. Carlos Sainz, Renault, 1:16.084
9. C. Leclerc, Sauber-Ferrari, 1:16.189
10. M. Ericsson, Sauber-Ferrari, 1:16.513
11. Esteban Ocon, Force India, 1:16.844
12. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 1:16.844
13. Sergio Perez, Force India, 1:16.871
14. B. Hartley, Scuderia T.R., 1:17.167
15. Pierre Gasly, Scuderia T.R., 1:17.184
16. Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, 1:16.911
17. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 1:16.966
18. Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, 1:17.599
19. Lance Stroll, Williams, 1:17.689
20. Sergey Sirotkin, Williams, 1:17.886
BASKETBALL
TIMBERWOLVES STATISTICS
(Through Saturday)
Player G Min Pts Reb Ast
Butler 5 33.1 20.6 5.2 3.2
Towns 6 31.0 16.3 8.8 1.5
Wiggins 4 27.3 15.8 3.0 2.0
Rose 6 28.3 14.8 3.5 4.5
Teague 6 30.0 13.3 2.3 7.2
Gibson 6 26.4 10.8 7.5 1.0
Nunnally 1 3.9 9.0 0.0 0.0
Dieng 6 15.8 8.7 5.3 0.8
Okogie 4 27.2 8.0 6.0 1.0
Tolliver 6 20.6 7.0 3.0 0.8
Jones 6 18.4 6.5 1.3 2.7
Deng 1 12.0 4.0 5.0 0.0
Williams 2 5.8 0.0 0.0 0.0
Bates-Diop 1 5.7 0.0 1.0 0.0
Team 6 240.0 112.7 43.2 23.2
Opponents 6 240.0 117.2 48.0 25.5
CROSS-COUNTRY
COLLEGE • MEN
MIAC CHAMPIONSHIPS • At St. Olaf
• Carleton 33, St. Olaf 43, St. Thomas 66, Bethel 120, St. John's 130, Gustavus 186, Concordia (Moorhead) 200, Macalester 206, Hamline 241, St. Mary's 308, Augsburg 315. Medalist (8K): Lucas Mueller, Carleton, 25:10.4.
UMAC CHAMPIONSHIPS • At Benson G.C.
•Wis.-Superior 32, St. Scholastica 60, Minn.-Morris 79, Martin Luther 100, Bethany Lutheran 167, Northwestern (St. Paul) 170, North Central 171, Northland 182, Crown 278. Medalist (8K): Isaac Boedigheimer, St. Scholastica, 26:11.7.
COLLEGE • WOMEN
MIAC CHAMPIONSHIPS • At St. Olaf
• Carleton 32, St. Thomas 79, St. Olaf 106, St. Benedict 149, Hamline 150, Gustavus 153, Macalester 173, Bethel 179, Concordia (Moorhead) 231, St. Catherine 245, St. Mary's 338, Augsburg incomplete. Medalist (6K): Morgan Pierce, St. Benedict, 22:30.0.
UMAC CHAMPIONSHIPS • At Benson G.C.
•St. Scholastica 20, Minn.-Morris 73, Wis.-Superior 90, Martin Luther 99, Crown 146, Bethany Lutheran 162, Northwestern (St. Paul) 174, Northland 190, North Central incomplete. Medalist (6K): Katherine Novak, Minn.-Morris, 23:29.3.
GOLF
PGA
SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP
Third round • Jackson, Miss.
At Country Club of Jackson
Purse: $4.4 million • Yards: 7,440 • Par: 72
Top 10 plus ties
Cameron Champ 65-70-64—199
Corey Conners 71-68-64—203
D.J. Trahan 67-70-67—204
Shawn Stefani 68-68-68—204
Sam Burns 69-70-66—205
Martin Laird 72-67-66—205
Dylan Meyer 71-67-68—206
Bill Haas 70-70-67—207
Lucas Glover 68-72-67—207
Talor Gooch 71-68-68—207
Matt Every 68-71-68—207
Andres Romero 67-71-69—207
Chad Ramey 67-70-70—207
Seth Reeves 67-70-70—207
HSBC CHAMPIONS
Third round • Shanghai
At Sheshan International G.C.
Purse: $10 million • Yards: 7,261 • Par: 72
Top 10 plus ties
Tony Finau 66-67-70—203
Xander Schauffele 66-71-69—206
Justin Rose 69-67-70—206
Patrick Reed 64-72-70—206
Andrew Putnam 70-71-67—208
Tommy Fleetwood 68-68-72—208
Keegan Bradley 69-70-70—209
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 68-71-70—209
Jason Day 71-70-69—210
Thorbjorn Olesen 75-69-67—211
Billy Horschel 68-72-71—211
Patrick Cantlay 70-68-73—211
LPGA
TAIWAN CHAMPIONSHIP
Third round • Taoyuan, Taiwan
At Ta Shee Golf & C.C.
Purse: $2.2 million • Yards: 6,582 • Par: 72
Top 10 plus ties
Nelly Korda 67-71-69—207
Wei-Ling Hsu 68-67-72—207
Jin Young Ko 71-69-69—209
Bronte Law 70-70-69—209
Megan Khang 69-70-70—209
Lydia Ko 71-66-72—209
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 65-71-73—209
Annie Park 70-70-70—210
Minjee Lee 73-69-69—211
Carlota Ciganda 69-72-70—211
Ryann O'Toole 71-69-71—211
Mirim Lee 71-67-73—211
CHAMPIONS TOUR
INVESCO QQQ
Second round • Thousand Oaks, Calif.
At Sherwood C.C.
Purse: $2 million • Yards: 7,006 • Par: 72
Top 10 plus ties
Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-68—136
Stephen Ames 72-65—137
Michael Bradley 68-69—137
Scott Parel 67-70—137
David McKenzie 68-70—138
Tom Byrum 66-72—138
David Toms 72-67—139
Paul Goydos 70-69—139
Bernhard Langer 68-71—139
Also:
Tom Lehman 71-73—144
HOCKEY
WILD STATISTICS
(Through Saturday)
Player GP G A PTS +/- PIM
Parise 10 3 8 11 7 4
Granlund 10 5 4 9 2 2
Suter 10 2 7 9 4 6
Zucker 10 4 4 8 3 6
Staal 10 3 4 7 -2 8
Koivu 9 2 4 6 2 8
Coyle 10 2 3 5 3 8
Dumba 10 3 2 5 6 4
Spurgeon 10 1 4 5 -1 4
Fehr 10 1 3 4 0 10
Niederreiter 10 0 3 3 -2 2
Brodin 10 2 0 2 -1 4
Foligno 10 1 1 2 2 7
Brown 8 0 1 1 0 8
Greenway 9 0 1 1 -4 4
Eriksson Ek 4 0 0 0 0 0
Hendricks 5 0 0 0 0 7
Pateryn 10 0 0 0 0 6
Prosser 1 0 0 0 0 0
Read 4 0 0 0 0 2
Seeler 10 0 0 0 1 9
Totals 10 29 51 80 20 117
Opponents 10 26 43 69 -25 91
Goalies W L OT SO Sv% GAA
Dubnyk 5 1 2 0 .945 1.96
Stalock 1 1 0 0 .879 3.44
Totals 6 2 2 0 .926 2.55
Opponents 4 4 2 0 .905 2.85
PRO • WOMEN
NWHL W L T OL Pts GF GA
Whitecaps 5 0 0 0 10 21 8
Buffalo 2 1 0 0 4 13 3
Boston 2 1 0 0 4 11 6
Metropolitan 1 5 0 0 2 10 25
Connecticut 0 3 0 0 0 2 15
RESULTS SATURDAY
Whitecaps 3, Buffalo 2
Metropolitan 3, Boston 2
GAME SUNDAY
Buffalo at Whitecaps, 2 pm
WHITECAPS 3, BUFFALO 2
Buffalo0 1 1 — 2
Whitecaps1 0 2 — 3
First: 1 Whitecaps—McGovern (Curtis, Boulier), 5:38.
Second: 2. Buf—Elia (Scamurra, Buie), 17:59.
Third: 3. Whitecaps—Schipper (Schofield), 3:38. 4. Buf—Accursi (Chesson, Casorso), 5:18. 5. Whitecaps—Curtis (McGovern), 12:56.
Shots: Buffalo 36; Whitecaps 28. Power plays: Buffalo 0 of 3; Whitecaps 0 of 4. Goalies: Buffalo, Szabados (28 shots-25 saves); Whitecaps, Leveille (37-35).
COLLEGE • MEN
BIG TEN • NONCONFERENCE
North Dakota 3, Gophers 1
Michigan 3, St. Lawrence 1
Michigan St. 4, Cornell 3
Minn. Duluth 3, Notre Dame 1
Ohio State 2, Bowling Green 2, OT
Wisconsin 6, Michigan Tech 2
MIAC SHOWCASE
Augsburg 5, Hamline 3
Concordia (Moor.) 4, St. Mary's 3, OT
St. Thomas 5, Bethel 4
WCHA
Bemidji St. 2, N. Michigan 1
Ferris St. 3, Anchorage 2
Lake Superior St. 2, Ala.-Huntsville 1
MSU Mankato 3, Alaska 1
ATLANTIC HOCKEY
Army 3, Mercyhurst 2, OT
RIT 2, Robert Morris 1, OT
ECAC
Dartmouth 7, Harvard 6, OT
Rensselaer 4, Union 2
HOCKEY EAST
Maine 2, Connecticut 2, OT
Massachusetts 4, Merrimack 3,OT
New Hampshire 3, Vermont 2, OT
NONCONFERENCE
Arizona St. 7, Omaha 2
Clarkson 4, Canisius 1
Mass.-Lowell 4, Bentley 2
Miami (Ohio) 6, Colgate 0
Northeastern 3, St. Cloud State 2
Quinnipiac 9, American International 2
COLLEGE • WOMEN
WCHA W L T SW Pts GF GA
Gophers 5 1 1 0 16 23 10
Minn. Duluth 3 4 1 1 11 19 19
Ohio State 3 1 0 0 9 9 6
MSU Mankato 2 3 1 0 7 9 10
Wisconsin 2 1 0 0 6 7 4
St. Cloud State 2 4 0 0 6 10 18
Bemidji State 0 3 1 0 1 2 12
Overall: Gophers 7-1-1, Minn. Duluth 5-4-1, Ohio State 7-3-0, MSU Mankato 4-3-1, Wisconsin 8-1-0, St. Cloud State 4-6-0, Bemidji St. 0-7-1.
RESULTS SATURDAY
Gophers 1, Wisconsin 0
MSU Mankato 0, Bemidji St. 0, OT
St. Cloud State 3, Minn. Duluth 2
Nonconference
Ohio State 6, St. Lawrence 1
GAME SUNDAY
Gophers at Wisconsin, 2:07 pm
GOPHERS SUMMARY • SATURDAY
GOPHERS 1, WISCONSIN 0
Gophers0 0 1 — 1
Wisconsin0 0 0 — 0
First: No scoring. Penalty: Oden, Gophers (hooking), 17:35.
Second: No scoring. Penalty: Shaver, Wis. (interference), served by Buchbinder, 8:12.
Third: 1. Gophers—Brown 2 (Schammel, Wente), 7:53, pp. Penalties: Wente, Gophers (checking), 0:15; Pankowski, Wis. (tripping), 6:52; A. Potomak, Gophers (delay of game), 19:39.
Shots: Gophers 10-6-7—23; Wisconsin 10-5-12—27. Power plays: Gophers 1 of 2; Wisconsin 0 of 3. Goalies: Gophers, Gulstene 5-0-0 (27 shots-27 saves); Wisconsin, Campbell 8-1-0 (23-22). A: 2,273. Referees: Robert Ludwig, Tyler Olson. Linesmen: Brenda Reinen, Dan Fitzsimons.
UPPER MIDWEST
Bethel 3, Chatham 2, OT
Concordia (Wis.) 4, St. Benedict 2
Gustavus 2, Wis.-Superior 1
Hamline 5, Wis.-Eau Claire 4
St. Catherine 3, Finlandia 0
St. Mary's 4, Marian (Wis.) 0
St. Scholastica 2, Augsburg 2, OT
St. Thomas 4, Lake Forest 0
Wis.-Stevens Point 5, St. Olaf 2
SOCCER
MLS
WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA
x-Sporting K.C. 17 8 8 59 63 39
x-FC Dallas 16 8 9 57 51 42
x-Los Angeles FC 16 8 9 57 67 50
x-Seattle 17 11 5 56 50 36
x-Portland 15 9 9 54 53 46
Real Salt Lake 14 13 7 49 55 58
L.A. Galaxy 13 11 9 48 64 61
e-Vancouver 12 13 8 44 52 66
e-Loons 11 19 3 36 47 68
e-Houston 9 16 8 35 55 56
e-Colorado 7 19 7 28 34 62
e-San Jose 4 20 9 21 48 69
EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA
x-Atlanta 21 6 6 69 69 40
x-New York 21 7 5 68 61 33
x-N.Y. City FC 15 10 8 53 56 44
x-Philadelphia 15 13 5 50 48 47
x-D.C. United 14 11 8 50 60 50
Columbus 13 11 9 48 40 43
Montreal 14 15 4 46 47 52
e-New England 9 13 11 38 48 55
e-Toronto FC 9 18 6 33 55 63
e-Chicago 8 18 7 31 48 61
e-Orlando City 8 21 4 28 43 73
Note: x ‑ clinched playoff spot; e - eliminated from playoffs.
GAMES SUNDAY
Loons at Columbus, 3:30 pm
Atlanta at Toronto FC, 3:30 pm
D.C. United at Chicago, 3:30 pm
FC Dallas at Colorado, 3:30 pm
Houston at L.A. Galaxy, 3:30 pm
Los Angeles FC at Sporting K.C., 3:30 pm
Montreal at New England, 3:30 pm
Orlando City at New York, 3:30 pm
Philadelphia at N.Y. City FC, 3:30 pm
Portland at Vancouver, 3:30 pm
San Jose at Seattle, 3:30 pm
Regular season ends
COLLEGE • MEN
MIAC
Augsburg 3, St. Olaf 0
Carleton 2, St. John's 0
Gustavus 1, Macalester 0, OT
St. Mary's 2, Concordia (Moorhead) 0
St. Thomas 4, Bethel 0
UMAC
Martin Luther 6, Northland 1
North Central 3, N'western (St. Paul) 2
St. Scholastica 3, Bethany Lutheran 1
Wis.-Superior 3, Minn.-Morris 1
MIAC TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals • Tuesday
#6 Hamline at #3 Macalester, 2 pm
#5 Augsburg at #4 St. Thomas, 2 pm
Semifinals • Wednesday
TBA at #1 Gustavus, 2 pm
TBA at #2 Carleton, 2 pm
Championship • Saturday, Nov. 3
At highest remaining seed, 1 pm
COLLEGE • WOMEN
MIAC
Augsburg 2, St. Olaf 0
Bethel 0, St. Thomas 0
Concordia (Moor.) 3, St. Mary's 2, OT
Gustavus 0, Macalester 0, 2OT
St. Benedict 2, Carleton 0
St. Catherine 2, Hamline 1
UMAC
Northland 0, Martin Luther 0, 2OT
Northwestern (SP) 5, North Central 0
St. Scholastica 7, Bethany Lutheran 0
Wis.-Superior 2, Minn.-Morris 0
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals • Sunday
G1: Michigan at Penn State, noon
G2: Gophers at Rutgers, noon
G3: Nebraska at Ohio State, noon
G4: Illinois at Wisconsin, noon
Semifinals • Friday
At Westfield, Ind.
G5: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 10 am
G6: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 12:30 pm
Championship • Next Sunday
At Westfield, Ind.
Semifinal winners, 11 am
MIAC TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals • Tuesday
#6 St. Olaf at #3 Augsburg, 2 pm
#5 St. Benedict at #4 St. Catherine, 2 pm
Semifinals • Wednesday
TBA at #1 St. Thomas, 2 pm
TBA at #2 Bethel, 2 pm
Championship • Saturday, Nov. 3
At highest remaining seed, 1 pm
TENNIS
PRO • MEN
ERSTE BANK OPEN
Semifinals • Vienna, Austria
•Kei Nishikori (5) def.
Mikhail Kukushkin, 6-4, 6-3
•Kevin Anderson (2) def.
Fernando Verdasco, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4
SWISS INDOORS
Semifinals • Basel, Switzerland
•Marius Copil def.
Alexander Zverev (2), 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4
•Roger Federer (1) def.
Daniil Medvedev (7), 6-1, 6-4
PRO • WOMEN
BNP PARIBAS WTA FINALS
Semifinals • Singapore
•Elina Svitolina (6) def.
Kiki Bertens (8), 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4
•Sloane Stephens (5) def.
Karolina Pliskova (7), 0-6, 6-4, 6-1
VOLLEYBALL
COLLEGE • WOMEN
BIG TEN Conf. Overall
W L W L
Gophers 12 0 18 2
Illinois 9 3 20 3
Penn State 9 3 18 4
Wisconsin 9 3 16 4
Purdue 8 4 19 4
Michigan 7 5 18 5
Nebraska 7 5 16 6
Indiana 5 7 14 9
Maryland 4 7 13 10
Iowa 4 7 12 10
Ohio State 3 8 12 11
Michigan St. 3 9 15 10
Northwestern 2 9 12 11
Rutgers 0 12 6 19
RESULTS SATURDAY
•Gophers def. Michigan, 27-25, 25-10, 25-20
•Illinois def. Nebraska, 27-29, 25-19, 27-25, 25-22
•Indiana def. Rutgers, 21-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-12
•Purdue def. Penn State, 11-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 20-18
•Wisconsin def. Michigan St., 25-14, 25-20, 25-23
GAMES SUNDAY
•Iowa at Maryland, 1 pm
•Ohio State at Northwestern, 1 pm
MIAC
•Augsburg def. Bethel, 25-19, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18
•Hamline def. Macalester, 25-22, 25-12, 25-19
•St. Benedict def. Concordia (Moorhead), 25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18
•St. Thomas def. St. Catherine, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22
NSIC
•Bemidji State def. Mary (N.D.), 21-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19
•Minn. Duluth def. MSU Moorhead, 25-16, 20-25, 25-11, 25-11
•Minot State def. Minn.-Crookston, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15
•Northern St. def. St. Cloud State, 25-14, 25-23, 25-19
•Sioux Falls def. Concordia (St. Paul), 25-15, 25-19, 25-23
•SW Minnesota St. def. MSU Mankato, 25-6, 25-18, 25-13
•Wayne State def. Upper Iowa, 25-20, 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-13
•Winona State def. Augustana, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-14
UMAC
•Northwestern (St. Paul) def. Martin Luther, 25-14, 25-13, 25-17
UPPER MIDWEST
•Bethany Lutheran def. Macalester, 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 29-31, 15-12
•North Central def. Mount Mary, 25-17, 25-13, 26-24
•St. Thomas def. Wis.-Eau Claire, 27-25, 25-12, 19-25, 23-25, 15-11
TRANSACTIONS
FOOTBALL
NFL
Vikings: Signed OT Storm Norton. Waived DT David Parry. Signed DT Curtis Cothran to the practice squad. Released CB Jalen Myrick from the practice squad.
Detroit: Signed TE Jerome Cunningham to the practice squad. Released RB Joel Bouagnon from the practice squad.
N.Y. Jets: Signed RB De'Angelo Henderson from the practice squad.
COLLEGE
Texas: Suspended men's senior basketball G Kerwin Roach II for the season opener for a violation of team rules.
TODAY'S LINE
NBA
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
SUNDAY
Golden State 10 BROOKLYN
OKLA. CITY off Phoenix
Utah 3½ DALLAS
L.A. CLIPPERS 4 Washington
NFL
FAVORITE LINE (O/U) UNDERDOG
SUNDAY
New Orleans 1 (53½) VIKINGS
Philadelphia 3 (43) Jacksonville
PITTSBURGH 8 (49) Cleveland
KANSAS CITY 10 (53½) Denver
CHICAGO 7½ (43) N.Y. Jets
Washington 1 (44) N.Y. GIANTS
DETROIT 3 (48½) Seattle
CINCINNATI 3½ (54½) Tampa Bay
Baltimore 2½ (44) CAROLINA
Indianapolis 3 (51) OAKLAND
San Francisco 2 (41½) ARIZONA
L.A. RAMS 8½ (56½) Green Bay
MONDAY
New England 14 (44) BUFFALO
NHL
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
SUNDAY
LOS ANGELES -149/+139 N.Y. Rangers
CAROLINA -200/+180 N.Y. Islanders
Dallas -144/+134 DETROIT
CHICAGO off/off Edmonton
VEGAS -230/+210 Ottawa
San Jose -129/+119 ANAHEIM
Note: Home team in CAPS.
