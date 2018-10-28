AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE

MEXICAN GRAND PRIX

Sunday's lineup • Mexico City

Lap length: 2.67 miles

1. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 1:14.759

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:14.785

3. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes GP, 1:14.894

4. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1:14.970

5. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes GP, 1:15.160

6. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 1:15.330

7. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 1:15.827

8. Carlos Sainz, Renault, 1:16.084

9. C. Leclerc, Sauber-Ferrari, 1:16.189

10. M. Ericsson, Sauber-Ferrari, 1:16.513

11. Esteban Ocon, Force India, 1:16.844

12. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 1:16.844

13. Sergio Perez, Force India, 1:16.871

14. B. Hartley, Scuderia T.R., 1:17.167

15. Pierre Gasly, Scuderia T.R., 1:17.184

16. Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, 1:16.911

17. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 1:16.966

18. Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, 1:17.599

19. Lance Stroll, Williams, 1:17.689

20. Sergey Sirotkin, Williams, 1:17.886

BASKETBALL

TIMBERWOLVES STATISTICS

(Through Saturday)

Player G Min Pts Reb Ast

Butler 5 33.1 20.6 5.2 3.2

Towns 6 31.0 16.3 8.8 1.5

Wiggins 4 27.3 15.8 3.0 2.0

Rose 6 28.3 14.8 3.5 4.5

Teague 6 30.0 13.3 2.3 7.2

Gibson 6 26.4 10.8 7.5 1.0

Nunnally 1 3.9 9.0 0.0 0.0

Dieng 6 15.8 8.7 5.3 0.8

Okogie 4 27.2 8.0 6.0 1.0

Tolliver 6 20.6 7.0 3.0 0.8

Jones 6 18.4 6.5 1.3 2.7

Deng 1 12.0 4.0 5.0 0.0

Williams 2 5.8 0.0 0.0 0.0

Bates-Diop 1 5.7 0.0 1.0 0.0

Team 6 240.0 112.7 43.2 23.2

Opponents 6 240.0 117.2 48.0 25.5

CROSS-COUNTRY

COLLEGE • MEN

MIAC CHAMPIONSHIPS • At St. Olaf

• Carleton 33, St. Olaf 43, St. Thomas 66, Bethel 120, St. John's 130, Gustavus 186, Concordia (Moorhead) 200, Macalester 206, Hamline 241, St. Mary's 308, Augsburg 315. Medalist (8K): Lucas Mueller, Carleton, 25:10.4.

UMAC CHAMPIONSHIPS • At Benson G.C.

•Wis.-Superior 32, St. Scholastica 60, Minn.-Morris 79, Martin Luther 100, Bethany Lutheran 167, Northwestern (St. Paul) 170, North Central 171, Northland 182, Crown 278. Medalist (8K): Isaac Boedigheimer, St. Scholastica, 26:11.7.

COLLEGE • WOMEN

MIAC CHAMPIONSHIPS • At St. Olaf

• Carleton 32, St. Thomas 79, St. Olaf 106, St. Benedict 149, Hamline 150, Gustavus 153, Macalester 173, Bethel 179, Concordia (Moorhead) 231, St. Catherine 245, St. Mary's 338, Augsburg incomplete. Medalist (6K): Morgan Pierce, St. Benedict, 22:30.0.

UMAC CHAMPIONSHIPS • At Benson G.C.

•St. Scholastica 20, Minn.-Morris 73, Wis.-Superior 90, Martin Luther 99, Crown 146, Bethany Lutheran 162, Northwestern (St. Paul) 174, Northland 190, North Central incomplete. Medalist (6K): Katherine Novak, Minn.-Morris, 23:29.3.

GOLF

PGA

SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP

Third round • Jackson, Miss.

At Country Club of Jackson

Purse: $4.4 million • Yards: 7,440 • Par: 72

Top 10 plus ties

Cameron Champ 65-70-64—199

Corey Conners 71-68-64—203

D.J. Trahan 67-70-67—204

Shawn Stefani 68-68-68—204

Sam Burns 69-70-66—205

Martin Laird 72-67-66—205

Dylan Meyer 71-67-68—206

Bill Haas 70-70-67—207

Lucas Glover 68-72-67—207

Talor Gooch 71-68-68—207

Matt Every 68-71-68—207

Andres Romero 67-71-69—207

Chad Ramey 67-70-70—207

Seth Reeves 67-70-70—207

HSBC CHAMPIONS

Third round • Shanghai

At Sheshan International G.C.

Purse: $10 million • Yards: 7,261 • Par: 72

Top 10 plus ties

Tony Finau 66-67-70—203

Xander Schauffele 66-71-69—206

Justin Rose 69-67-70—206

Patrick Reed 64-72-70—206

Andrew Putnam 70-71-67—208

Tommy Fleetwood 68-68-72—208

Keegan Bradley 69-70-70—209

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 68-71-70—209

Jason Day 71-70-69—210

Thorbjorn Olesen 75-69-67—211

Billy Horschel 68-72-71—211

Patrick Cantlay 70-68-73—211

LPGA

TAIWAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Third round • Taoyuan, Taiwan

At Ta Shee Golf & C.C.

Purse: $2.2 million • Yards: 6,582 • Par: 72

Top 10 plus ties

Nelly Korda 67-71-69—207

Wei-Ling Hsu 68-67-72—207

Jin Young Ko 71-69-69—209

Bronte Law 70-70-69—209

Megan Khang 69-70-70—209

Lydia Ko 71-66-72—209

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 65-71-73—209

Annie Park 70-70-70—210

Minjee Lee 73-69-69—211

Carlota Ciganda 69-72-70—211

Ryann O'Toole 71-69-71—211

Mirim Lee 71-67-73—211

CHAMPIONS TOUR

INVESCO QQQ

Second round • Thousand Oaks, Calif.

At Sherwood C.C.

Purse: $2 million • Yards: 7,006 • Par: 72

Top 10 plus ties

Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-68—136

Stephen Ames 72-65—137

Michael Bradley 68-69—137

Scott Parel 67-70—137

David McKenzie 68-70—138

Tom Byrum 66-72—138

David Toms 72-67—139

Paul Goydos 70-69—139

Bernhard Langer 68-71—139

Also:

Tom Lehman 71-73—144

HOCKEY

WILD STATISTICS

(Through Saturday)

Player GP G A PTS +/- PIM

Parise 10 3 8 11 7 4

Granlund 10 5 4 9 2 2

Suter 10 2 7 9 4 6

Zucker 10 4 4 8 3 6

Staal 10 3 4 7 -2 8

Koivu 9 2 4 6 2 8

Coyle 10 2 3 5 3 8

Dumba 10 3 2 5 6 4

Spurgeon 10 1 4 5 -1 4

Fehr 10 1 3 4 0 10

Niederreiter 10 0 3 3 -2 2

Brodin 10 2 0 2 -1 4

Foligno 10 1 1 2 2 7

Brown 8 0 1 1 0 8

Greenway 9 0 1 1 -4 4

Eriksson Ek 4 0 0 0 0 0

Hendricks 5 0 0 0 0 7

Pateryn 10 0 0 0 0 6

Prosser 1 0 0 0 0 0

Read 4 0 0 0 0 2

Seeler 10 0 0 0 1 9

Totals 10 29 51 80 20 117

Opponents 10 26 43 69 -25 91

Goalies W L OT SO Sv% GAA

Dubnyk 5 1 2 0 .945 1.96

Stalock 1 1 0 0 .879 3.44

Totals 6 2 2 0 .926 2.55

Opponents 4 4 2 0 .905 2.85

PRO • WOMEN

NWHL W L T OL Pts GF GA

Whitecaps 5 0 0 0 10 21 8

Buffalo 2 1 0 0 4 13 3

Boston 2 1 0 0 4 11 6

Metropolitan 1 5 0 0 2 10 25

Connecticut 0 3 0 0 0 2 15

RESULTS SATURDAY

Whitecaps 3, Buffalo 2

Metropolitan 3, Boston 2

GAME SUNDAY

Buffalo at Whitecaps, 2 pm

WHITECAPS 3, BUFFALO 2

Buffalo0 1 1 — 2

Whitecaps1 0 2 — 3

First: 1 Whitecaps—McGovern (Curtis, Boulier), 5:38.

Second: 2. Buf—Elia (Scamurra, Buie), 17:59.

Third: 3. Whitecaps—Schipper (Schofield), 3:38. 4. Buf—Accursi (Chesson, Casorso), 5:18. 5. Whitecaps—Curtis (McGovern), 12:56.

Shots: Buffalo 36; Whitecaps 28. Power plays: Buffalo 0 of 3; Whitecaps 0 of 4. Goalies: Buffalo, Szabados (28 shots-25 saves); Whitecaps, Leveille (37-35).

COLLEGE • MEN

BIG TEN • NONCONFERENCE

North Dakota 3, Gophers 1

Michigan 3, St. Lawrence 1

Michigan St. 4, Cornell 3

Minn. Duluth 3, Notre Dame 1

Ohio State 2, Bowling Green 2, OT

Wisconsin 6, Michigan Tech 2

MIAC SHOWCASE

Augsburg 5, Hamline 3

Concordia (Moor.) 4, St. Mary's 3, OT

St. Thomas 5, Bethel 4

WCHA

Bemidji St. 2, N. Michigan 1

Ferris St. 3, Anchorage 2

Lake Superior St. 2, Ala.-Huntsville 1

MSU Mankato 3, Alaska 1

ATLANTIC HOCKEY

Army 3, Mercyhurst 2, OT

RIT 2, Robert Morris 1, OT

ECAC

Dartmouth 7, Harvard 6, OT

Rensselaer 4, Union 2

HOCKEY EAST

Maine 2, Connecticut 2, OT

Massachusetts 4, Merrimack 3,OT

New Hampshire 3, Vermont 2, OT

NONCONFERENCE

Arizona St. 7, Omaha 2

Clarkson 4, Canisius 1

Mass.-Lowell 4, Bentley 2

Miami (Ohio) 6, Colgate 0

Northeastern 3, St. Cloud State 2

Quinnipiac 9, American International 2

COLLEGE • WOMEN

WCHA W L T SW Pts GF GA

Gophers 5 1 1 0 16 23 10

Minn. Duluth 3 4 1 1 11 19 19

Ohio State 3 1 0 0 9 9 6

MSU Mankato 2 3 1 0 7 9 10

Wisconsin 2 1 0 0 6 7 4

St. Cloud State 2 4 0 0 6 10 18

Bemidji State 0 3 1 0 1 2 12

Overall: Gophers 7-1-1, Minn. Duluth 5-4-1, Ohio State 7-3-0, MSU Mankato 4-3-1, Wisconsin 8-1-0, St. Cloud State 4-6-0, Bemidji St. 0-7-1.

RESULTS SATURDAY

Gophers 1, Wisconsin 0

MSU Mankato 0, Bemidji St. 0, OT

St. Cloud State 3, Minn. Duluth 2

Nonconference

Ohio State 6, St. Lawrence 1

GAME SUNDAY

Gophers at Wisconsin, 2:07 pm

GOPHERS SUMMARY • SATURDAY

GOPHERS 1, WISCONSIN 0

Gophers0 0 1 — 1

Wisconsin0 0 0 — 0

First: No scoring. Penalty: Oden, Gophers (hooking), 17:35.

Second: No scoring. Penalty: Shaver, Wis. (interference), served by Buchbinder, 8:12.

Third: 1. Gophers—Brown 2 (Schammel, Wente), 7:53, pp. Penalties: Wente, Gophers (checking), 0:15; Pankowski, Wis. (tripping), 6:52; A. Potomak, Gophers (delay of game), 19:39.

Shots: Gophers 10-6-7—23; Wisconsin 10-5-12—27. Power plays: Gophers 1 of 2; Wisconsin 0 of 3. Goalies: Gophers, Gulstene 5-0-0 (27 shots-27 saves); Wisconsin, Campbell 8-1-0 (23-22). A: 2,273. Referees: Robert Ludwig, Tyler Olson. Linesmen: Brenda Reinen, Dan Fitzsimons.

UPPER MIDWEST

Bethel 3, Chatham 2, OT

Concordia (Wis.) 4, St. Benedict 2

Gustavus 2, Wis.-Superior 1

Hamline 5, Wis.-Eau Claire 4

St. Catherine 3, Finlandia 0

St. Mary's 4, Marian (Wis.) 0

St. Scholastica 2, Augsburg 2, OT

St. Thomas 4, Lake Forest 0

Wis.-Stevens Point 5, St. Olaf 2

SOCCER

MLS

WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA

x-Sporting K.C. 17 8 8 59 63 39

x-FC Dallas 16 8 9 57 51 42

x-Los Angeles FC 16 8 9 57 67 50

x-Seattle 17 11 5 56 50 36

x-Portland 15 9 9 54 53 46

Real Salt Lake 14 13 7 49 55 58

L.A. Galaxy 13 11 9 48 64 61

e-Vancouver 12 13 8 44 52 66

e-Loons 11 19 3 36 47 68

e-Houston 9 16 8 35 55 56

e-Colorado 7 19 7 28 34 62

e-San Jose 4 20 9 21 48 69

EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA

x-Atlanta 21 6 6 69 69 40

x-New York 21 7 5 68 61 33

x-N.Y. City FC 15 10 8 53 56 44

x-Philadelphia 15 13 5 50 48 47

x-D.C. United 14 11 8 50 60 50

Columbus 13 11 9 48 40 43

Montreal 14 15 4 46 47 52

e-New England 9 13 11 38 48 55

e-Toronto FC 9 18 6 33 55 63

e-Chicago 8 18 7 31 48 61

e-Orlando City 8 21 4 28 43 73

Note: x ‑ clinched playoff spot; e - eliminated from playoffs.

GAMES SUNDAY

Loons at Columbus, 3:30 pm

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 3:30 pm

D.C. United at Chicago, 3:30 pm

FC Dallas at Colorado, 3:30 pm

Houston at L.A. Galaxy, 3:30 pm

Los Angeles FC at Sporting K.C., 3:30 pm

Montreal at New England, 3:30 pm

Orlando City at New York, 3:30 pm

Philadelphia at N.Y. City FC, 3:30 pm

Portland at Vancouver, 3:30 pm

San Jose at Seattle, 3:30 pm

Regular season ends

COLLEGE • MEN

MIAC

Augsburg 3, St. Olaf 0

Carleton 2, St. John's 0

Gustavus 1, Macalester 0, OT

St. Mary's 2, Concordia (Moorhead) 0

St. Thomas 4, Bethel 0

UMAC

Martin Luther 6, Northland 1

North Central 3, N'western (St. Paul) 2

St. Scholastica 3, Bethany Lutheran 1

Wis.-Superior 3, Minn.-Morris 1

MIAC TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals • Tuesday

#6 Hamline at #3 Macalester, 2 pm

#5 Augsburg at #4 St. Thomas, 2 pm

Semifinals • Wednesday

TBA at #1 Gustavus, 2 pm

TBA at #2 Carleton, 2 pm

Championship • Saturday, Nov. 3

At highest remaining seed, 1 pm

COLLEGE • WOMEN

MIAC

Augsburg 2, St. Olaf 0

Bethel 0, St. Thomas 0

Concordia (Moor.) 3, St. Mary's 2, OT

Gustavus 0, Macalester 0, 2OT

St. Benedict 2, Carleton 0

St. Catherine 2, Hamline 1

UMAC

Northland 0, Martin Luther 0, 2OT

Northwestern (SP) 5, North Central 0

St. Scholastica 7, Bethany Lutheran 0

Wis.-Superior 2, Minn.-Morris 0

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals • Sunday

G1: Michigan at Penn State, noon

G2: Gophers at Rutgers, noon

G3: Nebraska at Ohio State, noon

G4: Illinois at Wisconsin, noon

Semifinals • Friday

At Westfield, Ind.

G5: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 10 am

G6: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 12:30 pm

Championship • Next Sunday

At Westfield, Ind.

Semifinal winners, 11 am

MIAC TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals • Tuesday

#6 St. Olaf at #3 Augsburg, 2 pm

#5 St. Benedict at #4 St. Catherine, 2 pm

Semifinals • Wednesday

TBA at #1 St. Thomas, 2 pm

TBA at #2 Bethel, 2 pm

Championship • Saturday, Nov. 3

At highest remaining seed, 1 pm

TENNIS

PRO • MEN

ERSTE BANK OPEN

Semifinals • Vienna, Austria

•Kei Nishikori (5) def.

Mikhail Kukushkin, 6-4, 6-3

•Kevin Anderson (2) def.

Fernando Verdasco, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

SWISS INDOORS

Semifinals • Basel, Switzerland

•Marius Copil def.

Alexander Zverev (2), 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4

•Roger Federer (1) def.

Daniil Medvedev (7), 6-1, 6-4

PRO • WOMEN

BNP PARIBAS WTA FINALS

Semifinals • Singapore

•Elina Svitolina (6) def.

Kiki Bertens (8), 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4

•Sloane Stephens (5) def.

Karolina Pliskova (7), 0-6, 6-4, 6-1

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE • WOMEN

BIG TEN Conf. Overall

W L W L

Gophers 12 0 18 2

Illinois 9 3 20 3

Penn State 9 3 18 4

Wisconsin 9 3 16 4

Purdue 8 4 19 4

Michigan 7 5 18 5

Nebraska 7 5 16 6

Indiana 5 7 14 9

Maryland 4 7 13 10

Iowa 4 7 12 10

Ohio State 3 8 12 11

Michigan St. 3 9 15 10

Northwestern 2 9 12 11

Rutgers 0 12 6 19

RESULTS SATURDAY

•Gophers def. Michigan, 27-25, 25-10, 25-20

•Illinois def. Nebraska, 27-29, 25-19, 27-25, 25-22

•Indiana def. Rutgers, 21-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-12

•Purdue def. Penn State, 11-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 20-18

•Wisconsin def. Michigan St., 25-14, 25-20, 25-23

GAMES SUNDAY

•Iowa at Maryland, 1 pm

•Ohio State at Northwestern, 1 pm

MIAC

•Augsburg def. Bethel, 25-19, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18

•Hamline def. Macalester, 25-22, 25-12, 25-19

•St. Benedict def. Concordia (Moorhead), 25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18

•St. Thomas def. St. Catherine, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22

NSIC

•Bemidji State def. Mary (N.D.), 21-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19

•Minn. Duluth def. MSU Moorhead, 25-16, 20-25, 25-11, 25-11

•Minot State def. Minn.-Crookston, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15

•Northern St. def. St. Cloud State, 25-14, 25-23, 25-19

•Sioux Falls def. Concordia (St. Paul), 25-15, 25-19, 25-23

•SW Minnesota St. def. MSU Mankato, 25-6, 25-18, 25-13

•Wayne State def. Upper Iowa, 25-20, 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-13

•Winona State def. Augustana, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-14

UMAC

•Northwestern (St. Paul) def. Martin Luther, 25-14, 25-13, 25-17

UPPER MIDWEST

•Bethany Lutheran def. Macalester, 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 29-31, 15-12

•North Central def. Mount Mary, 25-17, 25-13, 26-24

•St. Thomas def. Wis.-Eau Claire, 27-25, 25-12, 19-25, 23-25, 15-11

TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

Vikings: Signed OT Storm Norton. Waived DT David Parry. Signed DT Curtis Cothran to the practice squad. Released CB Jalen Myrick from the practice squad.

Detroit: Signed TE Jerome Cunningham to the practice squad. Released RB Joel Bouagnon from the practice squad.

N.Y. Jets: Signed RB De'Angelo Henderson from the practice squad.

COLLEGE

Texas: Suspended men's senior basketball G Kerwin Roach II for the season opener for a violation of team rules.

TODAY'S LINE

NBA

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

SUNDAY

Golden State 10 BROOKLYN

OKLA. CITY off Phoenix

Utah 3½ DALLAS

L.A. CLIPPERS 4 Washington

NFL

FAVORITE LINE (O/U) UNDERDOG

SUNDAY

New Orleans 1 (53½) VIKINGS

Philadelphia 3 (43) Jacksonville

PITTSBURGH 8 (49) Cleveland

KANSAS CITY 10 (53½) Denver

CHICAGO 7½ (43) N.Y. Jets

Washington 1 (44) N.Y. GIANTS

DETROIT 3 (48½) Seattle

CINCINNATI 3½ (54½) Tampa Bay

Baltimore 2½ (44) CAROLINA

Indianapolis 3 (51) OAKLAND

San Francisco 2 (41½) ARIZONA

L.A. RAMS 8½ (56½) Green Bay

MONDAY

New England 14 (44) BUFFALO

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

SUNDAY

LOS ANGELES -149/+139 N.Y. Rangers

CAROLINA -200/+180 N.Y. Islanders

Dallas -144/+134 DETROIT

CHICAGO off/off Edmonton

VEGAS -230/+210 Ottawa

San Jose -129/+119 ANAHEIM

Note: Home team in CAPS.