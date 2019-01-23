When Gov. Tim Walz announced Sarah Strommen as the new commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources, he told reporters he didn’t foresee a mass exodus of political appointees from the agency’s leadership ranks.

But Strommen has key vacancies to address as she assembles her managerial team and insiders are watching closely to see how extensively she will reshuffle the deck in the top offices.

“I have not yet made appointments,’’ Strommen said Tuesday in an e-mail response to an inquiry from the Star Tribune. “I anticipate announcing the first appointments this week but don’t have an exact timetable at this point.’’

At the annual DNR Roundtable held in Bloomington earlier this month, the new commissioner announced that Bob Meier and Barb Naramore will continue to have roles in the commissioner’s office.

Meier has been the DNR’s reliable point person at the State Capitol. Under the administration of Tom Landwehr, he was assistant commissioner over enforcement, policy and governmental relations.

Naramore, widely admired inside the DNR, has been the assistant commissioner of forestry, lands, minerals and “ecological and water resources.’’

Strommen herself was assistant commissioner of parks, trails, fish and wildlife. Like Naramore, she reported to Landwehr’s recently retired deputy commissioner, Dave Schad. His position and Strommen’s former position are now vacant.

Another vacancy created in the transition from Landwehr to Strommen was the recent departure of Bob Lessard, who reported directly to Landwehr as the commissioner’s special assistant. Strommen hasn’t indicated what she will do with that opening.

At the DNR’s St. Paul headquarters, other prominent agency heads are subject to reappointment and Strommen has been meeting with them individually as she shapes her organizational chart.

Those administrators include Enforcement Director Rodmen Smith, Fish and Wildlife Director Jim Leach, Parks and Trails Director Erika Rivers, Forestry Director Forrest Boe, Operations Services Director Laurie Martinson and Lands and Minerals Director Jess Richards.

Strommen also will determine the employment fates of four regional directors: recently appointed Scott Roemhildt in New Ulm, Patty Thielen in Grand Rapids, Rita Albrecht in Bemidji (she also is Bemidji’s mayor) and Central Region Director Keith Parker in St. Paul. Walz said Parker had been a finalist along with Strommen and Landwehr for the DNR commissioner’s job.