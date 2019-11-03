– With the Timberwolves down Karl-Anthony Towns for two games, the natural question was, who would step up in his absence? Would somebody, anybody? Or would the Wolves just fall flat without.

At least for the first game sans Towns there answer was -- everyone.

Towns fellow cast mates in the starting lineup did an admirable job picking up their production without their main offensive catalyst, while Gorgui Dieng played like someone who doesn’t want to leave the rotation once Towns returns in a 131-109 win over the Wizards at Capital One Arena.

– the overtime opening win over Brooklyn and now Friday, when they turned in a dominating performance in shooting 54 percent on the road without their best player.

Jeff Teague ran the show with 15 points and 13 assists. Robert Covington had his best offensive night of the young season with 20 on 7 of 10 shooting. Dieng had 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks while Andrew Wiggins had 21 points and six assists. Off the bench, Jake Layman had 14 while Jarrett Culver had a season-high 20.

Bradley Beal got his for the Wizards with 30, but the Wolves clamped down on the rest of the team, which shot just 29-for-76, with most of their damage coming in garbage time.

The Wolves were clicking on all cylinders from the start, looking determined to attack and play with pace on offense while making life as difficult as possible for the Wizards when they had the ball. Andrew Wiggins was the Firestarter early, getting a floater to go and hitting and early three-pointer to give the Wolves a 13-5 lead. That prompted an early timeout from Wizards coach Scott Brooks, but the Wolves kept rolling out of the timeout.

This time, Robert Covington continued what Wiggins start in getting off to his best offensive start of the season with 10 first-half points. That enables the Wolves to build a 35-18 lead, prompting another Brooks timeout.

With the Wolves’ second unit on the floor, Washington cut the Wolves lead to 39-34 thanks to some streaky shooting from Isaiah Thomas, but once the starting unit got back in, the Wolves rebuilt their advantage.

– 15 points on 6 of 7 shooting, four rebounds and three blocks. He looked like a natural running the screen and roll on the perimeter, and the Wolves got their lead up to as much as 20 before heading into the locker room up 70-56.

Then the stampede began in the third. Covington began the quarter with a couple of threes and it steamrolled from there for the Wolves, who outscored the Wizards 36-16 and coasted through the fourth.

It was hardly the way anyone thought the night would go without Towns, and the Wolves didn’t mind that one bit.