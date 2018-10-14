Freshman Adanna Rollins and 6-5 middle blocker Regan Pittman each had 11 kills and Stephanie Samedy added 10 as the No. 3 Gophers swept Northwestern 25-12, 25-22, 25-19 on Saturday night at Maturi Pavilion in Big Ten volleyball.

Minnesota (14-2, 8-0 Big Ten) won its ninth match in a row, eight of them on three-set sweeps. The Gophers hit .345, the Wildcats (10-10, 0-8) only .105.

Samantha Seliger-Swenson, the Gophers’ senior setter who played for Hopkins High School, had 40 assists, giving her 5,011 in her career.

She ranks first among active NCAA players in assists for a career.

U falls in soccer

Lauren Rice’s goal in the last minute of regulation gave Wisconsin a 3-2 victory over the Gophers at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium in Big Ten women’s soccer. April Bockin scored twice for the Gophers (8-7-1, 4-4-1 Big Ten).

Shilson wins a gold

Emily Shilson of Maple Grove became the first American wrestler to win a gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games, capturing the title in the 43-kilogram (95.5 pounds) weight class in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Shilson, a senior at Centennial High School, defeated India’s Simran Simran 11-6 in the gold medal match. Her victory gave the U.S. its first gold of the Games. The gold medal is the second in four months for Shilson at a major international event, following her victory at the cadet world championships in July.

Rachel Blount

U runners seventh

Junior Bethany Hasz of the Gophers women’s cross-country team finished fifth in the NCAA Pre-Nationals in Madison, Wis., in a 6K time of 20:18.3. Her twin sister, Megan Hasz, was 14th in 20:31.1. Minnesota was seventh as a team with a 260 total; Arkansas won with a score of 51.

• Alec Basten of the Gophers men’s cross-country team finished 33rd in the NCAA Pre-Nationals in Madison, Wis., in a time of 24:20.4 in the 8K race. Minnesota was 18th as a team.