Freshman Adanna Rollins and 6-5 middle blocker Regan Pittman each had 11 kills and Stephanie Samedy added 10 as the No. 3 Gophers swept Northwestern 25-12, 25-22, 25-19 on Saturday night at Maturi Pavilion in Big Ten volleyball.
Minnesota (14-2, 8-0 Big Ten) won its ninth match in a row, eight of them on three-set sweeps. The Gophers hit .345, the Wildcats (10-10, 0-8) only .105.
Samantha Seliger-Swenson, the Gophers’ senior setter who played for Hopkins High School, had 40 assists, giving her 5,011 in her career.
She ranks first among active NCAA players in assists for a career.
U falls in soccer
Lauren Rice’s goal in the last minute of regulation gave Wisconsin a 3-2 victory over the Gophers at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium in Big Ten women’s soccer. April Bockin scored twice for the Gophers (8-7-1, 4-4-1 Big Ten).
Shilson wins a gold
Emily Shilson of Maple Grove became the first American wrestler to win a gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games, capturing the title in the 43-kilogram (95.5 pounds) weight class in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Shilson, a senior at Centennial High School, defeated India’s Simran Simran 11-6 in the gold medal match. Her victory gave the U.S. its first gold of the Games. The gold medal is the second in four months for Shilson at a major international event, following her victory at the cadet world championships in July.
U runners seventh
Junior Bethany Hasz of the Gophers women’s cross-country team finished fifth in the NCAA Pre-Nationals in Madison, Wis., in a 6K time of 20:18.3. Her twin sister, Megan Hasz, was 14th in 20:31.1. Minnesota was seventh as a team with a 260 total; Arkansas won with a score of 51.
• Alec Basten of the Gophers men’s cross-country team finished 33rd in the NCAA Pre-Nationals in Madison, Wis., in a time of 24:20.4 in the 8K race. Minnesota was 18th as a team.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.