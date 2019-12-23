The Salvation Army is still short about $500,000 in its annual red kettle campaign, which wraps up Tuesday — despite another donation from the anonymous donor dubbed St. Grand.

The secretive philanthropist dropped another wad of cash totaling $1,500 in kettles on Friday, the eighth year the donor has been known to contribute to the nonprofit’s campaign. The donor has given $12,000 this year, all in the form of $100 bills.

But the generosity isn’t enough to close the Salvation Army’s shortfall, down half a million dollars compared to this time last year despite debuting new mobile pay technology that allowed people to donate via Apple Pay or Google Pay. Also, starting last Friday, some donors pledged to match every donation up to $1 million that’s given through Christmas Eve — doubling donations made to the kettles or online.

“There’s a sense of urgency,” said Dan Furry, a spokesman of the nonprofit. “I was hoping for a better report.”

The Salvation Army aimed to bring in $3 million in donations through Christmas Eve at its more than 300 red kettles in the metro, part of an overall goal to raise $12 million by the end of the month. Furry said the organization is still nearly $5 million short of that $12 million goal, but he’s optimistic the final week of the month will spur a spike in generosity.

“I’m still hopeful we’ll see improvement,” he said. “It is one of the times of the year when giving is most prolific.”

The Salvation Army served over 1,500 families over the weekend. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter stopped in at the Salvation Army toy shop in St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 23, to lend a hand.

In 2014, the nonprofit cut some programs after failing to reach its fundraising goal and in 2017, it fell short of its goal again. If this year ends with a shortfall, Furry said the nonprofit could tap its reserves or cut programs.

Officials blamed the shortage on the thinner shopping crowds due to recent cold, snowy weather and the shorter season between Thanksgiving and Christmas. In addition, the rising popularity of online shopping closed some stores where kettles were stationed. The nonprofit was also short toys for 17,000 Twin Cities children in need, but a surge in toy donations last week closed the gap.

St. Grand has done their part, giving $12,600 last year after contributing $10,400 in 2017 — all in $100 bills bundled together. The Salvation Army, which has a $28 million annual budget, helps 155,000 people in the metro each year with meals, shelter and other social services.