General Mills shares fell more than 9 percent this morning after its executives lowered their profit outlook and provided more details about the effects of rising ingredient and shipping costs.

The pressure on profitability grew so strongly over the winter months that it offset the second straight quarter of sales growth for the Golden Valley-based food maker.

Citing commodity and freight cost increases, executives indicated last month that the company was likely to miss profit goals they set last year for the December through February period.

This morning's results announcement yielded a fuller picture and showed that executives expected the squeeze to continue even as they hurry to take steps to shave costs. With just one quarter left in the fiscal year, they now expect the total operating profit for its business segments to decline in a range of 5 percent to 6 percent, well below their previous expectation of a flat to decline of 1 percent performance.

"We've been challenged by sharp increases in supply chain costs that have negatively impacted our bottom-line outlook," Jeff Harmening, the company's chief executive, said on a conference call with investment analysts. "We're moving with urgency to address these rising costs."

The drop in General Mills' share price was the biggest in a single day since March 18, 2009, when shares fell 11 percent.

As a result of the cost increases, the company's adjusted operating profit margin, which has mainly pushed upward for several years, fell by more than a percentage point to 15.7 percent in the latest three months, the third quarter of its fiscal year.

Executives zeroed in specifically on sharp increases in transportation costs, which have been felt by other manufacturers and shippers. As its sales and production increased, the company in recent months came to rely more heavily on the spot market for purchasing transportation rather than long-term contracting. They are hurrying to qualify more freight companies on a contract basis, executives said.

"These results highlight that General Mills not only faces a challenging sales environment, but also faces increasing costs pressures, which will likely create more challenges for earnings growth," Brittany Weissman, analyst at Edward Jones, wrote in a research note before the market opened.

General Mills' bottom line, however, rose sharply due to the accounting effect of the new federal tax law. Net profit was $941 million, or $1.62 a share, about twice the normal level of General Mills' quarterly profit. The company earned $358 million, or 61 cents a share, in the same period last year.

In this quarter, General Mills recorded a provisional benefit to apply the new law's tax savings to the earlier portion of its fiscal year. With that adjustment, its tax rate was 15.2 percent for the quarter, down from 24.7 percent a year ago.

Revenue in the latest quarter was $3.88 billion, up 2.3 percent from $3.79 billion a year ago. General Mills saw its first sales gain in more than two years during the previous quarter, from September through November.

Over the winter months, the company's biggest business unit, North American retail, saw a sales jump of 0.7 percent and a 0.3 percent gain in operating profit. Cereal sales fell 1 percent. Sales of yogurt were down 8 percent, though that is a slower rate than the company has seen recently. General Mills saw higher sales of snacks, meals and baking products and in Canada.