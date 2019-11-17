Safety Andrew Sendejo will make his first start for the Vikings in over 13 months on Sunday against the Broncos.

Sendejo, the 32-year-old special teams ace, will replace safety Anthony Harris, who injured his groin during practice this week and was ruled out. The Vikings claimed Sendejo off waivers Nov. 6 after he was released by the Eagles, who cut the veteran to gain a mid-round compensatory pick.

Receiver Josh Doctson is active and set to make his Vikings debut against the Broncos. The former Washington first-round pick is healthy after spending two months on injured reserve due to a strained hamstring. He’ll be the fourth receiver as the Vikings are again without Adam Thielen (hamstring), who went through at least an hour-long pregame workout indicating he’ll likely be ready for the Dec. 2 game in Seattle.

Guard Josh Kline, who suffered his second concussion in seven weeks in Dallas, remains in the protocol. He’ll be replaced Sunday by Dakota Dozier at right guard. Nose tackle Linval Joseph remains sidelined following an operation over a week ago to repair the meniscus in his knee.

Vikings’ inactives: Thielen (hamstring), Joseph (knee), Harris (groin), Kline (concussion), OT Oli Udoh G Dru Samia and DT Hercules Mata’afa.

Broncos’ inactives: CB Bryce Callahan (foot), OT Ja’Wuan James (knee), TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), WR Juwann Winfree, OT Calvin Anderson, DL Jonathan Harris and DE Demarcus Walker.