Editorial
Editorial: Could U.S. have moved faster on coronavirus response?
As strain spreads, public deserves answers about testing capabilities.
Editorial
Father of school shooting victim spoke from the heart
Fred Guttenberg doesn't need to apologize for State of the Union protest
Letters
Readers Write: Iowa caucuses, impeachment, CBD, Minnesota taxes, single-use plastic
These Democratic candidates won't win.
Becky von Fischer and Rebecca Wandrei
Thanks for celebrating women's sobriety, but don't call us 'alcoholics'
Gender-specific treatment options are important to recovery for many women, but so are words. "Alcoholic" carries a lot of weight that can deter some from getting help.
Steve Chapman
With Iowa in mind, should voters have this much say in who gets the party nomination?
Maybe it's time to bring back the smoke-filled room (smoke-free, of course).