Editorial
Despite Mideast upheaval, Iraq pulled off a democratic election
And, against all odds, voting was competitive, fair and mostly peaceful.
Editorial
Minnesota should set a new legal bar for sex harassment suits
Designers of 1982 statute didn't intend 'severe and pervasive' test.
Noah Feldman
U.S. Supreme Court ruling on sports betting is a victory for states' rights
It centered on the "anti-commandeering doctrine," relating to what Congress can tell states to do. Beyond the direct effects for the gambling case, it's a hint about the court's direction.
Marshall H. Tanick
Is it legal to bar tobacco sales to those under 21?
Minneapolis looks poised to join the trend, but recent lawsuits challenging age restrictions on another matter — gun sales — are worth noting.
Letters
Readers Write: Redistricting in an omnibus bill, the Mideast, polls, out of the mouths of politicians, Twins games on AM
Redistricting principles now in an omnibus bill at the Legislature.
