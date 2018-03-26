Such a success the last time around, the Ryder Cup is coming back to Minnesota in 2028.

Organizers made the announcement in a 29-second video released Monday that blended the Minnesota-heavy men’s 2018 Olympic curling champions with the gleaming gold trophy.

We’ve got some news... pic.twitter.com/y6gaYajPCZ — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) March 26, 2018

Hazeltine National will be the first U.S. venue to twice hold the biennial event between the Americans and Great Britain, which was first played for a trophy presented by seed merchant Samuel Ryder in 1927 at Worchester Country Club in Massachusetts.

The event’s growing demands have limited the number of clubs that have the room and infrastructure to hold future ones. Hazeltine proved to be a winning Ryder Cup venue because its sprawling Chaska grounds are spacious enough to hold the ever-growing corporate villages, television compound and operational infrastructure that took nearly four months to erect in 2016.

The 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine was blessed by perfect Minnesota fall weather on its three competition days, huge galleries and a U.S. victory after three consecutive losses dating to its last triumph in 2008.

Gallery: Victory for the USA: Photos from the final day at the 2016 Ryder Cup Gallery: Victory for the USA: Photos from the final day at the 2016 Ryder Cup

It also proved very lucrative for the PGA of America, an organization of more than 28,000 teaching golf and club professionals that conducts PGA men’s, women’s and senior major championships as well as the Ryder Cup. It is not affiliated with the PGA Tour that holds a season of weekly events for the game’s greatest players.

Future Ryder Cups have been awarded to Paris this fall, Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in 2020, Rome in 2022, Bethpage State Park (Black course) on Long Island, New York in 2024 and Olympic Golf Club in San Francisco in 2032.

Sites for European sites in 2026 and 2030 haven’t yet been announced.

As the 2016 competition came to a close, Hazeltine National championship committee chair Jim Dauwalter said he expected the club would be considered for another Ryder Cup, even though no other American course had ever been chosen twice.

“You mean to tell me, as big and as successful as this was, we’ll never be considered again?” asked Dauwalter, a former Entegris CEO who caddied when he was 15 in the 1966 U.S. Women’s Open at Hazeltine and has been a member since 1988. “It may not be in our lifetimes, but there’s only a handful of courses in the world who can put on what we just put on.”

The Belfry in England has held the Ryder Cup four times but not since 2002 and other English venues such as Royal Birkdale and Royal Lytham and St. Annes have held it twice.

At the 2016 Ryder Cup’s end, Hazeltine National officials cited the need for a breather – seven years at least – between major championships hosted because of the amount of manpower, volunteers and effort it takes from a club and its membership to stage such big events.

The 2019 KMPG Women’s PGA Championship will be played at Hazeltine National, site of the 1970 and 1991 U.S. Opens, the 2002 and 2009 PGA Championships and the U.S. women’s and men’s senior opens as well.

The PGA of America’s decision last summer to move its PGA Championship from its traditional August date to May starting in 2019 lessens Hazeltine National’s chances to hold another PGA because spring course conditions for such a northern course aren’t as favorable as August.

The Ryder Cup is usually played in late September, which gives Hazeltine National greenskeepers all summer to primp the course into prime shape. In 2016, club members played off mats to protect fairways starting in early August and the course was closed to all play just after Labor Day.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this story.