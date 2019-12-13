Ryan Thissen scored 23 points as No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie beat Eastview 69-61 in boys’ basketball Thursday night at Eastview High School.

The No. 8 Lightning led 32-31 at halftime but the Eagles outscored the Lightning 38-29 in the second half. Senior Connor Christensen added 19 points for Eden Prairie (4-0).

Hopkins 56, St, Louis Park 47: Sophomore center Elvis Nnaji and junior forward Andre Gray each scored 15 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 7 Royals past the Orioles. Paris Johnson posted 17 points for St. Louis Park.

Maple Grove 57, Rogers 44: ReShaun Parker scored 19 points to lead the Crimson past the visiting Royals. Teammate Lovell Williams added 17 points for Maple Grove. Sam Simpson led the Royals with 21 points.

Boys’ hockey

Rosemount 5, Apple Valley 1: Junior forward Luke Levandowski had a hat trick to lead the Class 2A, No. 4 Irish past the Eagles. The Wisconsin commit assisted on Garrett Horsager’s goal. Zach Bade scored the Irish’s other goal.

Girls’ hockey

Minnetonka 3, Chaska/Chanhassen 1: Senior defenseman Maggie Nicholson scored a goal in the third period to help lift the Skippers past the host Hawks. Grace Sedura scored Minnetonka’s opening goal and the score remained tied 1-1 through the second period. Nicholson broke the tie after scoring six minutes and 37 seconds into the third period. Teammate Emily Bayless had the Skippers’ other goal.

