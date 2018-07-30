A crash on westbound Hwy. 169 has cleared and traffic is getting back to normal.
A pair of fender benders are adding to the congestion on westbound I-694 in Fridley. Watch for the flashing lights and activity between University Avenue and Central Avenue.
The slowest drive is along Interstate 494 between Hwy. 169 and Cedar Avenue. Either direction will take about 15 minutes at this hour.
Look for sluggish conditions on eastbound Hwy. 212 from Dell Road over to I-494 also is moving a tad below the posted.
Croweded, but nothing unusual on the Crosstown westbound from Cedar Avenue to I-35W and on westbound I-94 from Hwy. 280 to the Lowry Hill Tunnel. Both drives are 15 minutes. Traffic also is tight on northbound I-35W between 50th Street and Lake Street.
