A 27-year-old man from Rush City, Minn., was killed just before 4 a.m. Saturday in a one-vehicle crash near Harris, in Chisago County.

The man, whose name has not been released, was driving a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta north on Interstate 35, near milepost 154, when it hit the concrete barrier on the west side of the road and rolled over, according to the State Patrol. The car came to rest on the west side of the interstate. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and found on the east side. He died at the scene.

On Thursday afternoon, a man from New Ulm, Minn., died after being hit by a car while crossing a main street in the Brown County city, authorities said.

Tammy L. Waibel, 48, was driving west on Broadway Avenue around 4:25 p.m. when her Dodge Journey struck Craig L. Schmidt, 63, who was crossing Broadway.

Schmidt was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he died.

Waibel was wearing a seat belt, and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor, authorities said.

