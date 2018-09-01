Most RPO-heavy NFL offenses in 2017
The Vikings are expecting to face more run-pass options this season, especially considering two NFC North opponents — the Packers and Bears — feature offensive coordinators high on the concept. First-year Bears coach Matt Nagy was Chiefs offensive coordinator last year. The Vikings are also set to face the Eagles and Jets this season.
Eagles: 181 plays
Chiefs: 168 plays
Packers: 143 plays
Panthers: 104 plays
N.Y. Jets: 102 plays
Least RPO-heavy offenses in '17
Baltimore 11 plays
L.A. Rams 13 plays
New England 14 plays
RPO by percentage of total offensive plays in 2017
Kansas City 17.1%
Philadelphia 16.9%
Green Bay 14.3%
N.Y. Jets 10.4%
Carolina 10.1%
Sources: Pro Football Focus and profootballreference.com
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.