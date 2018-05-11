A Hennepin District judge this week upheld the Minneapolis sick leave ordinance, but ruled that it cannot be enforced against employers based outside city limits.

The ordinance, passed by the City Council in 2016, required that companies outside Minneapolis track employees who work in the city and allow them to accrue sick leave if they meet a threshold of 80 hours of work per year — 90 minutes per week — in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, the state’s largest business association, sued the city in October 2016, aiming to halt the ordinance that was a signature accomplishment for former Mayor Betsy Hodges and the last term’s City Council.

Judge Mel I. Dickstein ruled that the benefit of the rule for employees based outside the city — a little over two hours of sick leave per year for a non-Minneapolis worker who meets the 80-hour minimum — “pales when weighed against the imposition of record keeping and administrative obligations incurred by companies located outside the city.”

The ordinance “casts its net too far,” Dickstein wrote, and the city is barred from enforcing it against any company or other employer based outside Minneapolis.

City Attorney Susan Segal said she plans to appeal that part of the ruling.

Dickstein upheld the ordinance within city limits, however, rejecting a claim from the Chamber that local workplace ordinances are pre-empted by state law.

“The state legislature has not evinced an intention to occupy the field of employer-provided sick and safe leave,” Dickstein wrote. “In addition, the ordinance does not create an irreconcilable conflict with any state law.”

Christopher Larus, a partner with Robins Kaplan LLP and lawyer for the Chamber and the other plaintiffs in the sick leave case, including Graco Inc., said he is disappointed that Dickstein upheld the ordinance, but pleased that he recognized the “clear government overreach” of the ordinance.

“I view this as an important victory for employers located outside the city of Minneapolis across the state and across the country,” Larus said.

Larus said he does not know whether the Chamber will appeal the part of the ruling that upholds the ordinance.

Staff writer Andy Mannix contributed to this report.