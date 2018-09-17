By this time tomorrow, the Twins lineup should look more familiar.

Eddie Rosario ran before the game, met with manager Paul Molitor and told him that he was ready to play in the outfield. So he's starting in left field tonight for the first time since Aug. 30 in Cleveland. That's when he strained his left quadriceps.

Molitor has used Rosario as a DH in the recent games, but Rosario prefers to be in the outfield.

"My numbers aren't good at DH," he said.

He's right. In 12 games as a DH, Rosario is batting .188. So back to the outfield.

"I don’t know if you can actually put a number on percentage of his health, but I think he can make the plays he’s going to need to try to make as a left fielder and we’ll see where it goes," Molitor said. "We’re not anticipating any setbacks. This gives Robbie Grossman a chance to get out of the outfield for a day after all the games he’s played consecutively and give him a little bit of a blow."

There's a little risk there, because Grossman is swinging the bat as well as he has all season, batting .333 with a .436 on base percentage over his last 25 games.

While Rosario is back in left, Miguel Sano is available to pinch hit tonight and is expected to start at third base tomorrow after recovering from a lower left leg contusion suffered Sept. 4 in Houston when he slid hard into second base.

"I know it’s hard for him as it is for hopefully everybody feeling disconnected and not playing and wanting to be out there contributing," Molitor said, "so he’s been talking to me about tying to get ready here for awhile. we’re just trying to be as smart as we can. But I think he’s ready to give it a go tomorrow."

Gabriel Moya opens today, followed by Kohl Stewart.

Twins

Joe Mauer, 1B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Eddie Rosario, LF

Robbie Grossman, DH

Jake Cave, CF

Logan Forsythe, 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Ehire Adrianza, 3B

Willians Astudillo, C

Gabriel Moya, LHP

Tigers

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Christin Stewart, LF

Nicholas Castellanos, RF

V-Mart, DH

Jim Adduci, 1B

Ronny Rodriguez, SS

James McCann, C

Dawel Lugo, 2B

Victor Reyes, CF

Jordan Zimmermann, RHP