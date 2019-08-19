It was only a matter of time before David Spade’s new late-night series on Comedy Central “Light’s Out” featured an “SNL” call back.

On Monday’s show, Rob Schneider brought back his old character, The Richmeister, who “SNL” viewers know as the guy in the office who said “Makin’ copies” over and over to everyone who would use the copier machine. He also added gave many people unnecessary nicknames “meister” and “roni.”

Well, it’s 2019 and nobody makes copies anymore, which hit Richmeister pretty hard. “Nobody makes copies anymore. We do PDFs, we do Google Drive, we do WeTransfer, we have a password for doing air drop,” Spade said. “We do everything from making copies around here.” Finding out that his signature catchphrase was out of style was rough for Richmeister, and things got a bit dark.

Watch the video above.

Spade and Schneider were both on “SNL” during roughly the same period of time during the early 1990s. Spade’s tenure lasted from 1990 to 1996, while Schneider joined in 1988 as a writer and was a cast member from 1990 to 1994. Richmeister was one of Schneider’s most frequently recurring characters.

The show debuted last month, Comedy Central’s latest attempt at filling the 11:30 p.m. void left by Stephen Colbert. Its first week averaged 270,000 total viewers. Among adults 18-49, which is the key demo for advertisers on entertainment programming, “Lights Out” averaged a 0.17 rating from Monday-Thursday. Spade played slightly better among adults 25-54, averaging a 0.20 rating.

