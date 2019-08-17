At the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, 3-on-3 basketball will be one of the new sports to watch.

The road to that competition begins for Team USA hopefuls from the Twin Cities starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

A qualifier tournament will take place at the National Sports Center in Blaine and feature prize money — $2,000 to each winning men's and women's side — as well as a chance to advance to the regional qualifier in Chicago in September.

At least the top four men's and women's teams from "Red Bull 3X Minneapolis" will be invited there.

The Tokyo Olympics will feature eight men's and eight women's 3-on-3 teams. More than 20 qualifying tournaments across the country will help identify the athletes who could represent USA Basketball in 2020.

The national 3-on-3 tournament will be in March 2020, when Team USA will be chosen.

Four MIAC football players land on All-America teams

Quarterback Jackson Erdmann and guard Dan Greenheck of St. John's and running back Josh Parks of St. Thomas were named to the D3football.com's preseason first All-America team and Tommies defensive tackle Luke Swenson to the third.

Etc.

•The provisional No. 1 qualifiers at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals in Brainerd, Minn., after the first day of qualifying were Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Jason Line (Pro Stock).

•Gophers freshman midfielder Katie Duong will train and compete with the under-20 U.S. women's national soccer team. It will play two friendlies against Japan in Chula Vista, Calif., this month.

•Jake Parenteau, a former Gophers defenseman, was hired by Rogers as an assistant boys' hockey coach.

•The Gophers women's soccer team will play North Dakota State at 2 p.m. Saturday at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium in an exhibition game.

•Chesny Young hit a three-run homer and Brady Shoemaker a solo shot as the St. Paul Saints beat the host Lincoln Saltdogs 6-1. Jordan Jess pitched 6⅔ innings for the win, giving up one run and four hits.