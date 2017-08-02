MANKATO, Minn. — The Vikings returned to Minnesota State on Wednesday morning, getting back to work after their first off-day of training camp on Tuesday. They still are, however, without their starting left tackle.

Riley Reiff, who hasn’t practiced since leaving the team’s first full-squad session of camp last Thursday, missed his fifth consecutive practice on Wednesday and wasn’t seen on the field during either the Vikings’ morning or afternoon sessions. That, coach Mike Zimmer indicated after practice, was because Reiff is dealing with a back injury.

“He’s here,” Zimmer said. “Just standing around with the back isn’t very good.”

Zimmer said Reiff “felt a lot better today,” but added it might be a couple more days before the left tackle returns to work.

Rashod Hill continues to work in Reiff’s place at left tackle, and the Vikings gave Pat Elflein some brief work as the first-team right guard during their morning walk-through.

“I think, even though we’re mixing it up a little bit, those guys are getting a feel for working together,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. “I think that’s as critical in an offensive line group as just blocking your guy — how you’re coordinated. Are you on the front side or the back side of a scoop? Are you buy yourself because somebody’s pulling. I think the coaches and the players in that room have done a nice job.”

Running back Jerick McKinnon was able to take a few snaps after missing time with an injury, but linebacker Kentrell Brothers and cornerback Tre Roberson remained out. So did running back Latavius Murray and defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd, who are on the physically-unable-to-perform list and non-football injury list, respectively.