The fastball had sizzle. The breaking balls were sharp. And Jose Berrios did what he wanted with them for most of Monday night.

With the way the Twins offense rolls, that’s should be a winning recipe.

Except when Boston righthander Rick Porcello is pitching like the former Cy Young Award winner he is. He shut down the normally robust Twins offense by doing to them what Berrios was doing to the Red Sox.

And Boston pushed across runs in the first and ninth innings while Porcello and the bullpen shut down the Twins offense while handing the home team a 2-0 loss in the opener of a three-game series at Target Field.

Up 1-0 after three batters, Boston doubled its lead with two out in the eighth inning, when Xander Bogaerts hit a run-scoring double in the ninth off Blake Parker.

A pitcher’s duel broke out in a game matching the first- and third-best offenses in the AL. Berrios gave up a first inning run before retiring 19 consecutive batters. Porcello gave up a two-out double to Nelson Cruz in the first inning before retiring 10 consecutive Twins. And that run ended in the fifth when C.J. Cron got an infield hit off Porcello’s foot.

Boston 2, TWins 0 Tuesday: vs. Boston, 7:10 p.m. (FSN)

By the end of the seventh inning, Berrios had given up one run one four hits and no walks with eight strikeouts. Porcello had a shutout on four hits and no walks with eight strikeouts. It was quite a way to kick off a three-game series at Target Field.

Berrios added a scoreless eighth — pumping his fist as he got Mookie Betts looking to end the inning with a runner on second. His eight innings were a season high. His 109 pitches thrown were season high. His 10 strikeouts — with the fist-pumping punchout of Betts being his last — tied a season high.

Berrios only needed a run from his offense, which had been no problem until Monday. It was the second time this season that the Twins have been shut out; they had hit a home run in each of their past 20 games at home, too.

The Twins had a chance to tie the score in the later innings. In the seventh inning, Cron hit a one-out double off Porcello, and Miguel Sano walked with two outs. That brought up Jason Castro, who had struck out swinging at high fastballs in each of his first two plate appearances. Castro made contact this time, but he flied out to left to end the inning.

Porcello exited after the seventh for Colten Brewer, who gave up a single to Jonathan Schoop and a walk to Max Kepler to start the inning.

Jorge Polanco, the AL’s leading hitter, opted to bunt the runners to second and third. That brought up Nelson Cruz, who fell behind 0-2 in the count and then tapped back to Brewer. The reliever threw home to start a rundown that eventually ended with Schoop being tagged out; meanwhile, Kepler, almost all the way to third base, ran back to second, trying to free the base up for Schoop to return to.

With two out, Brewer then retired Eddie Rosario on a grounder to first to end the inning.

Berrios has given up only one earned run in each of his past three outings. That earned run came quickly Monday, as his first inning didn’t go very smoothly. Mookie Betts led off with a single to left then moved to third on Andrew Benintendi’s single, although Benintendi was thrown out trying to reach second. Berrios then fell behind 2-1 to J.D. Martinez before giving up a RBI single to left.

But Berrios adjusted quickly, getting the final two outs of the first — then started stacking scoreless innings. He attacked the plate, as 72 of his first 93 pitches (77%) were strikes. He could have had more efficient innings, but Boston batters fouled off 21 pitches to keep at-bats alive.