A Richfield man died Thursday when he failed to navigate a roundabout and rolled his vehicle in southern Scott County, authorities said.

Witnesses told authorities that the 61-year-old man had been driving erratically just before he arrived at a roundabout at Pillsbury Avenue and Deuce Road in New Market Township about 2:30 p.m.

The victim, whose name has not been released, drove over the center median instead of following the circular road around. He entered the northbound lane of traffic on Pillsbury Avenue where he rolled his 2011 Toyota RAV4. The car came to rest upside down in the northbound lane, said Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen.

The man died at the scene. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor at this time, Hennen said.