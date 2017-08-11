A former FBI agent-turned-conservative provocateur has been ordered to stay away from Hennepin County Rich Stanek, whom he is accused of assaulting during a national law enforcement conference earlier this year, a sheriff’s spokesman confirmed Friday.

“On June 28, 2017, Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek was physically assaulted while attending the National Sheriffs’ Association Annual Conference in Reno, Nevada,” the spokesman, Jon Collins, said via e-mail. “John Guandolo, of Dallas Texas, was cited for battery. Guandolo was presenting at the conference on behalf of the ‘Understanding the Threat’ organization.”

Collins added that a Hennepin County judge granted a restraining order against Guandolo, requiring the former agent to stay away from Stanek.

Guandolo, who resigned from the Bureau in 2008, has come under fire in recent months for his controversial anti-Muslim views. He could not immediately be reached for comment.