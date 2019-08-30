Restoration Hardware, the luxury furniture and home furnishings retailer now called RH, will close in Edina's Galleria on Sept. 26 and open a much larger free-standing gallery store on Southdale's southwest corner one day later.

RH's gallery store is three story mansion that will be nearly four times the size of the Galleria store. At 50,000 feet, it will include a rooftop restaurant and barista bar. In other locations such as Chicago, and West Palm Beach, the restaurants alone have brought in $4 million to $6 million annually, according to a statement made RH CEO Gary Friedman. In most locations, customers are allowed to take a glass of wine as they roam around the store, but city and state statutes don't allow for that yet.

The Galleria store will not have a moving sale, store employees said Thursday. Nor will the floor model merchandise be sent to the RH outlet at West End in St. Louis Park. Most national retailers now send clearance or floor samples to a centrally located warehouse and then distribute it among all outlets. RH has nearly 40 outlet stores in the U.S., including the St. Louis Park location that opened in 2018.

Representatives at the Galleria confirmed that Sept. 26 will be the last day of business for RH in their center, but there are no immediate plans to lease RH's space this year. "Restoration Hardware has a lease through the end of 2019 with the Galleria," said Wendy Eisenberg, general manager at the Galleria, in a statement. "We're continuing discussions with prospective prospects for the space and hope to have an exciting announcement next year."

California-based RH currently has more than 15 other Gallery locations in the U.S. but only select locations have a restaurant, including Chicago, New York City, West Palm Beach, Yountville in Napa Valley, Nashville, and the new Edina store.