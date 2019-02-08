This is a dog story, about our dog, Dave.
When we adopted him about five years ago, his previous owners had named him DIATH (rhymes with faith and short for Damn It All to H-E-double toothpicks, or another word quite like that). He was too adorable for that, we thought. Too sweet.
He likes to lie on top of my chest and snuggle. He howls like a rooster when the neighborhood sirens get tested every month. We couldn’t understand how our sweet little white schnauzer could have earned that name, so we changed it to Dave.
Now, we get it. These tweets might explain why.
