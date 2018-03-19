The Vikings’ last game of the 2017 season was in Philadelphia, where they’ll return to kick off the 2018 regular season, according to a report from 94WIP radio in Philadelphia.

There’s little surprise the NFL would want to air the rematch of the NFC Conference Championship in a marquee spot — the 2018 opener on Thursday, Sept. 6 — after the Vikings added this offseason’s top free agency prize in quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Vikings were shellacked by the eventual Super Bowl-champion Eagles, losing 38-7 in January, but now have a 4,000-yard thrower in the fold.

The Vikings also added defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson on a one-year, $8 million contract last week. The move helps Minnesota keep up in the defensive line arms race with the Eagles, who added Michael Bennett and Haloti Ngata to its defensive line after free agency opened last week.

The Eagles will also return quarterback Carson Wentz to the lineup after he suffered a torn ACL late last season.

Additional storylines will come off the field after Vikings fans and family of players reported harassment from Eagles fans during the previous trip to Philadelphia. Six people were arrested that day, according to local media reports; three for selling fake tickets and one for punching a police horse.