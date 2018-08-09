The Vikings, who were already trying to replace one of their starting guards from the 2017 season, will now likely spend the year without their other returning starter.

Guard Nick Easton had surgery to repair a herniated disc on Thursday morning and will likely miss the 2018 season, his agent Joe Linta told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Easton, who played 12 games last season before fracturing his right ankle, had returned from that operation and was playing center in training camp with Pat Elflein still on the physically-unable-to-perform list. His last practice on Thursday included two errant snaps — the second of which was the last play of the practice — and Easton hadn’t practiced since, with sources around the team fearing the injury was serious.

Easton was scheduled to receive a second opinion this week from Dr. Jack Kelley in New Haven, Conn. In his absence, the Vikings have used former practice-squad member Cornelius Edison as their starting center. With Easton undergoing surgery, Elflein on the PUP list and Mike Remmers dealing with an ankle sprain, the team could be without three interior linemen in Saturday night’s preseason opener against Denver.

The Vikings will likely lean on players like Tom Compton, who roomed with quarterback Kirk Cousins for two seasons in Washington before joining the team this year. The Rosemount native has played left guard in Easton’s absence this week.

Asked on Wednesday if the team would consider bringing in a free agent at guard with Easton hurt, coach Mike ZImmer said, “We’re looking at all free agent areas, really. That’s what those guys do at night. They come in here and watch — heck, they watch other teams, they watch guys on the street. So yeah.”

