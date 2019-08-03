Uruguayan media outlets Friday reported 18-year-old attacking midfielder Thomas Chacon is headed to the Loons for an expected large transfer fee, in what would be a major acquisition for the team.

He plays for Danubio FC in Uruguay’s top division and has played for the nation’s under-20 and under-17 teams.

United already has signed Robin Lod and Wilfried Moimbe-Tahrat in the current MLS transfer window that started July 9 and ends next Friday and coach Adrian Heath said earlier Friday before the news broke out of Uruguay that one more could be made by the deadline.

“We have to keep building,” Heath said. “I would like to add another body if we can in the next few days.”

Moimbe-Tahrat will return to France next week to complete his U.S. immigration process there, just as Lod did by going home to Finland.

JERRY ZGODA