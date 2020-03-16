U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer was among a small group of Republicans to vote against a bipartisan House measure aimed at responding to the coronavirus outbreak.

The House passed the bill in the early morning hours of Saturday on a vote of 363-40. The rest of Minnesota's House delegation, five Democrats and two Republicans, all voted in favor.

The bill increases access to free testing, provides $1 billion in food aid, expands paid sick leave requirements, and enhances unemployment insurance. The U.S. Senate was expected to vote on the bill as early as Monday, and President Donald Trump signaled his support in a tweet on Friday night.

Emmer issued a statement on Sunday saying he is "fully aware of the serious situation we are in as a country" but complaining the process was rushed and haphazard.

"We were given 26 minutes to read and vote on over a hundred pages of legislation containing billions in new spending and new mandates on our small business community," Emmer said. "There was no time to analyze the full impact of this legislation on Main Street businesses. Perhaps worst of all, at a time when spending is out of control, nobody even bothered to calculate the cost of these measures."

Some House Republicans had been seeking more flexibility for small business owners related to the paid leave provision. Emmer, and the rest of the Minnesota delegation, all backed an $8 billion coronavirus aid package that Congress approved earlier in March.

Emmer represents central Minnesota's Sixth District, which stretches from northwestern Twin Cities suburbs to the St. Cloud area.

Emmer's fellow Minnesota Republican, Rep. Pete Stauber of northeastern Minnesota, praised the measure in a news release on Saturday.

"As more cases of coronavirus are detected in the United States, it is imperative that Congress continue to enact reforms that safeguard the health and welfare of the American people," Stauber said in a statement. "This is not a partisan issue, so I was proud to join my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in passing legislation that will ensure free testing, give families financial certainty, expand telehealth services, and protect seniors with severe medical conditions."