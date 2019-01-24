WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar proposed Thursday that federal employees working without pay during the government shutdown should have child care costs reimbursed by the federal government.

“Nearly 800,000 federal employees ... are about to miss the second paycheck because of the president’s manufactured crisis,” the Minnesota Democrat said at a news conference in the U.S. Capitol. “Just because their paycheck stopped doesn’t mean the bills don’t keep piling up.”

The federal shutdown was in its 34th day on Thursday.

The measure dubbed the “Federal Worker Childcare Protection Act of 2019” is Omar’s first bill introduction as a member of Congress. She was joined at the news conference by three other women who are also members of the House Democratic Caucus; Omar said the issue resonated with her personally as a mother of three who has struggled with child care costs.

Omar said it wasn’t yet clear how much it would cost to reimburse child care costs for potentially hundreds of thousands of federal workers. She said she intends the reimbursements to be retroactive to the start of the shutdown, and that she thinks the costs should be covered even if the federal government reopens soon.

House Democratic leadership has not yet committed to advance Omar’s bill. But she said it’s of a piece with other Democratic proposals meant to lessen the impact on the shutdown for federal employees working without pay.

“We will continue to vote on bills to reopen government and send them over to the Senate, but we are doing piecemeal bills to address some of the issues workers are dealing with,” she said.

After the news conference, Omar briefly addressed the latest controversy brought on by her social media posts. It came after she deleted several tweets related to a confrontation last week near the Lincoln Memorial between a Native American activist and a group of Catholic high school students from Kentucky.

“I feel sorry there has been blame and hurt,” Omar said. She said she was motivated by concern for Nathan Phillips, the Native American activist.

“I wanted to hold him in a space in my heart, and have a conversation about what hate and discrimination look like in our country,” she said.