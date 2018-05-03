June 1991: Semo arrives at Minnesota Zoo.
June 1, 1997: Semo & other bottlenose dolphins star in the zoo's Discovery Bay exhibit.
Aug. 16, 2002: Semo becomes the oldest domestic dolphin dad at age 38 when daughter Spree is born.
July 17, 2010: Semo breaks his own record as the oldest dolphin dad at age 45. (Daughter Taijah dies in February 2012.)
September 2012: Semo departs for Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in California when Discovery Bay is closed for repairs.
May 1: Semo dies at Six Flags.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Gov't urged to invoke authority to boost OD antidote access
The Trump administration should invoke government authority to slash prices of a life-saving overdose drug or provide funding to expand access amid the coast-to-coast opioid epidemic, Baltimore's health department and a national advocacy group said Thursday.
Variety
Correction: Pecan Branding story
In a story April 24 about pecan growers, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the pecan is North America's only native nut. The black walnut and acorn are also native to the continent.
Movies
Lawyer: Sandra Bullock's stalker kills self in LA standoff
A man who killed himself during a standoff with Los Angeles police was convicted last year of breaking into Sandra Bullock's home and stalking the Oscar-winning actress, his lawyer said Thursday.
Music
Trampled by Turtles returns after lengthy break: 'We're right back where we started off'
How Tom Petty, John Steinbeck and good old friendship helped bring back Minnesota's favorite acoustic band from a nearly two-year hiatus.
National
Federal judge re-affirms sentence in Amish hair-cutting case
The leader of a breakaway Amish group in Ohio convicted in hair- and beard-cutting attacks has lost an attempt to appeal his sentence in federal court.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.