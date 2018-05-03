June 1991: Semo arrives at Minnesota Zoo.

June 1, 1997: Semo & other bottlenose dolphins star in the zoo's Discovery Bay exhibit.

Aug. 16, 2002: Semo becomes the oldest domestic dolphin dad at age 38 when daughter Spree is born.

July 17, 2010: Semo breaks his own record as the oldest dolphin dad at age 45. (Daughter Taijah dies in February 2012.)

September 2012: Semo departs for Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in California when Discovery Bay is closed for repairs.

May 1: Semo dies at Six Flags.