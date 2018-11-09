PLAN 45-578
Total finished sq. ft.: 2,086
Bed/bathrooms: 3 /3
Stories: 1
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Slab
This fresh ranch design features a mix of stone and wood, plentiful windows and a metal roof. The plan boasts a large, open layout between the dining and living areas and kitchen, with a sizable island. Two bedrooms and a bathroom are on the right of the floor plan. The secluded master oasis at the back of the home features a walk-in closet, double sinks and soaking tub. Step outside to the front porch or the rear covered porch and patio, which includes a skylight.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.
