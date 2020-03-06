DES MOINES - For Regan Smith, there wasn't much at stake Thursday night. She wasn't swimming for a medal or an Olympic berth or a world record at the TYR Pro Swim Series meet in Des Moines, where a few hundred people cheered her on from the metal bleachers at the Wellmark YMCA.

That didn't mean she had nothing to gain. In the finals of the 200-meter butterfly, the world champion from Lakeville got what she came for: a stirring race, the second-fastest time in the world this year and a sign that her training was right on track. And that was just on Day 1 of a meet she's treating as a dress rehearsal for the U.S. Olympic trials, now three and a half months away.

"I'm so happy with that swim," Smith said, after finishing second to Hali Flickinger in a personal-best time of 2 minutes, 6.39 seconds. "That was really fun."

With the days counting down to the Olympic trials, Smith is trying not to think too much about the meet she calls "the big grand finale in June." Every day, though, revolves around the work and discipline it takes to get to the trials in Omaha — and the Tokyo Olympics a month later.

The world record holder in the 100 and 200 backstrokes, Smith trains six days a week with the Riptide Swim Team in Apple Valley. Her schedule includes frequent trips to Florida to train in a long-course pool; that's how she will spend her spring break, and where she will be when her classmates at Lakeville North are receiving their high school diplomas in June. She recently spent a week at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, among athletes she hopes to see again in Tokyo.

The goal in Des Moines was to sharpen her racing skills and gauge her progress. In the 200 fly, Smith dueled with Flickinger, a 2016 Olympian in the event, until Flickinger surged to win in 2:06.11. Smith also swam a personal-best 55.64 in the preliminaries of the 100 freestyle; she didn't qualify for the final.

Smith will compete in the finals of the 200 back and the 100 fly on Friday night. The races will be broadcast on NBCSN, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Her coach, Mike Parratto, is leaning toward a three-event program at the Olympic trials, with the 100 and 200 back and the 200 fly. In Des Moines, Smith is scheduled to swim six events, just for fun.

"These meets are great preparation," said Smith, who turned 18 last month. "You're surrounded by the people you're going to be surrounded by and competing against at the Olympic trials, so it really isn't any different. And it's nice to check in with your friends and see how everyone is doing.

"Every meet is a chance for me to practice for (the trials). And the more practice I get, the more comfortable I get."

Since last summer's world championships in South Korea, where Smith won gold in the 200 back and the 400 medley relay, her world has changed dramatically. She set the 200 back world record of 2:03.35 in the semifinals there, then broke the world record in the 100 back with a swim of 57.57 to lead off the medley relay final.

Shortly after she returned from the meet, someone at a Twin Cities gym recognized her; before she knew it, 25 people were asking her for autographs and photos.

NBC, which will broadcast the trials and the Olympics, has flown her to Los Angeles to do promotional photo and video shoots. Camera crews also have been to her home to film day-in-the-life footage. An introvert by nature, Smith has accepted the attention, though her father, Paul, makes sure she is not overwhelmed by it.

"It can be exhausting for her," Paul Smith said. "Some days, you don't want another camera person watching you eat macaroni and cheese. I'm getting better at saying no."

Regan Smith never tires of being in the pool, Parratto said. As she grows stronger and more physically mature, he has increased her dryland training. Twice a week, she has two-a-day practices, honing her technique and building endurance.

In Des Moines, Smith is swimming the 100 free, 100 and 200 fly, 100 and 200 back and 200 individual medley. She has qualified for the Olympic trials in seven events but said three or four will be her "sweet spot," keeping her busy without draining her.

At the trials and the Olympics, the three events Parratto has targeted will encompass nine swims — preliminaries, semifinals and finals — spread out evenly over six days. (Should Smith make the Olympic team, she could be included in relays as well.)

"You want to be realistic," Parratto said. "We're not swimming the (Olympic trials) just to swim the meet. She's swimming the meet to get on the team, and those seem to be the best opportunities for her.

"She's pretty good at a lot of things. I suppose we could train for more of those events, but I think the six days is pretty good."

Smith included three TYR Pro Swim Series meets in her schedule before the Olympic trials, including the finale in Indianapolis on May 6-9. She is not resting for these competitions, yet she is excelling. Her time in Thursday's 200 fly final set a U.S. record for the girls 17-18 age group, and at the Knoxville, Tenn., meet in January, she set series records in winning the 100 and 200 back.

Things will only get more hectic in the coming months. Smith will swim for Stanford next school year, and per its requirements, she is taking two advanced-placement classes at the Lakeville North campus in addition to her online coursework. She's also making another trip to Los Angeles later this month for a U.S. Olympic Committee media event, which highlights athletes who are expected to be stars in Tokyo.

In Des Moines, it's been a bit more low-key. Several family members have been supporting Smith from the bleachers at the YMCA, and her grandmother made a special delivery of some fruit during the Friday preliminaries.

As dress rehearsals go, it was everything she needed at this mile marker on the Olympic Trials trail.

"The closer it gets, the more I think about it, and the more nervous I get," Smith said. "But I think that's normal. I think if I keep doing what I've been doing this entire season, and during my entire career, I'm going to be in a really good spot. I'll have a great chance."