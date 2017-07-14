A man from Red Lake, Minn., has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a juvenile male in a fight over a stolen PlayStation, authorities said Friday.

Joshua Francis Hill, 20, was charged in the June 25 death, which occurred on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. Hill appeared in court for his first appearance on Tuesday in Bemidji.

Officers responded to a call a deceased male at a residence on the reservation, according to the U.S. Aatorney’s office. There they found the body of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound.

Hill had been fighting with the victim over a stolen PlayStation 3, according to authorities. After he shot and killed the victim with a rifle, he asked two people to get rid of the rifle, but police were able to find it.

Red Lake tribal police and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force took part in the investigation.