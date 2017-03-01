Law enforcement issued more than 71,000 permits to Minnesotans allowing them to carry a firearm in public, a record one-year total and a sharp increase from 2015, state officials said Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, the total number of valid permits in Minnesota was 265,728, the highest total ever reported in the annual data release by the Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Roughly one year ago, that total was 217,909.

Among the 73,880 applications to counties in 2016, there were 71,156 approvals. More than 63,000 of the applications were made by first-time applicants. Renewals were sought by more than 10,000 applicants. Permits are good for five years.

Since the Legislature enacted the permit-to-carry law in 2003, the previous record high for issuing permits in one year was 60,471 in 2013. In 2015, 44,696 permits were granted.

Heavily populated counties issued the most permits during the year. Hennepin led the way with 8,729. Next were Anoka (4,869), Dakota (4,705), Washington (4,355) and Ramsey (4,181).

Sheriffs reported that last year there were 122 permits suspended, 56 revoked and 658 denied.

Applications to carry a firearm must be made to a citizen’s local sheriff’s office. Applicants must provide proof of approved firearms training. Sheriffs then conduct criminal background checks to determine any history that may require an application be denied. Anyone denied a permit has the right to appeal.

Law enforcement also reported that permit holders committed 1,495 crimes in 2016, with 80 percent of that total for drunken driving or other traffic offenses.