Lemon Peach Pound Cake

Serves 16.

Note: Chop the peaches finely for optimal distribution throughout the loaf. From “The Peach Truck Cookbook,” by Jessica N. Rose and Stephen K. Rose.

• 1 c. (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for pans

• 1 3/4 c. flour, plus more for pans

• 1/2 c. coarse yellow cornmeal

• 2 tsp. baking powder

• 1 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/2 c. buttermilk

• 1/4 c. whole milk

• 1 tsp. vanilla extract

• 1 1/2 c. granulated sugar

• 2 tsp. freshly grated lemon zest

• 4 eggs, at room temperature

• 2 c. chopped fresh peaches (about 2 medium peaches)

• 2 c. powdered sugar, plus more if needed

• 1/4 c. freshly squeezed lemon juice, plus more if needed

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 2 (4- by 8-inch) loaf pans with butter, dust them with flour, and tap out any excess flour.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt, and reserve.

In a small bowl, whisk together buttermilk, milk and vanilla extract, and reserve.

In a bowl of an electric mixer on medium speed, beat 1 cup butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add lemon zest and beat until well incorporated. Add the eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition.

Reduce speed to low and add flour mixture in 3 additions, alternating with the milk mixture and scraping down sides of bowl frequently. Beat the batter for a final 30 to 60 seconds, until it is thoroughly combined. Fold in the peaches.

Divide the batter evenly between the 2 pans. Bake until a cake tester inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes. Remove from oven and transfer pans to a wire rack to cool for 1 hour. Remove cakes from pans.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar and lemon juice, adding more sugar and/or juice as needed to adjust the consistency. Pour the glaze over the top of the cakes and let set before slicing and serving.

Nutrition information per each of 16 slices:

Calories 330 Fat 13 g Sodium 320 mg

Carbohydrates 50 g Saturated fat 8 g Total sugars 33 mg

Protein 4 g Cholesterol 80 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Diabetic exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 2 ½ carb, 2 ½ fat.

Stone Fruit Crostini

Makes about 16 crostini.

Note: “Cherries are our favorite accompaniment, but any mix of stone fruits will do,” write the authors of “The Peach Truck Cookbook.”

• 1 baguette

• 4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus extra for garnish

• 1 tbsp. chopped shallot

• 2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

• 2 tsp. freshly chopped thyme, plus thyme leaves for garnish

• 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 2 c. chopped stone fruits (such as peaches, plums, nectarines or cherries, use a mix of whatever you have on hand)

• 8 oz. burrata cheese, at room temperature

• Flaky sea salt

Directions

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

Slice the baguette crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Place the baguette slices in a single layer on a baking sheet. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Bake until toasted, about 10 minutes, flipping the baguette slices halfway through baking. Remove from oven.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the shallot, vinegar, remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 teaspoons thyme, kosher salt and pepper. Add the stone fruits and toss to coat. Let stand for 10 minutes.

Smear the burrata on the baguette slices. Top with the fruit mixture, evenly dividing among crostini. Drizzle with additional olive oil, sprinkle with thyme leaves and sea salt, and serve.

Nutrition information per each of 16 crostini:

Calories 95 Fat 6 g Sodium 165 mg

Carbohydrates 8 g Saturated fat 2 g Total sugars 0 mg

Protein 4 g Cholesterol 7 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ carb, 1 medium-fat protein, ½ fat.