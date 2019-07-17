Grilled Peach Cobbler

Serves 8.

Note: From Southern Living magazine.

• 7 c. 1/2-in. slices fresh peach slices or 2 (20-oz.) bags frozen sliced peaches, thawed and drained

• 3/4 c. sugar

• 2 tbsp. flour

• 1 tsp. ground cinnamon

• 1/4 tsp. kosher salt

• 1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg

• 2 tbsp. butter

Biscuit topping:

• 1 c. flour

• 1/4 c. sugar

• 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

• 1/2 c. heavy cream

• 1/4 c. butter, melted

Directions

Heat one side of grill to medium-high (350 to 400 degrees).

To prepare peaches: Place peaches in a large bowl. In a small bowl, stir together 3/4 cup sugar, 2 tablespoons flour, cinnamon, salt and nutmeg. Sprinkle mixture over peaches and stir gently to combine. Spoon peach mixture into a buttered 10-inch cast-iron skillet. Cut 2 tablespoons butter into small pieces over peaches. Cover skillet tightly with aluminum foil. Place skillet over lit side of grill and grill, covered, until bubbling and hot, about 15 minutes.

To prepare biscuit topping: Stir together 1 cup flour, 1/4 cup sugar and baking powder in a small bowl. Make a well in the center and add cream and melted butter. Stir just until mixture comes together.

Uncover grill and discard foil; dollop peaches with dough mixture. Cover with grill lid and grill until biscuits are browned, about 15 minutes more. Remove skillet from grill and let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 335 Fat 14 g

Sodium 225 mg Saturated fat 8 g

Carbohydrates 52 g Added sugars 25 g

Protein 3 g Cholesterol 40 mg

Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 fruit, 2 ½ carb, 3 fat.

Grilled Watermelon With Yogurt

Serves 6 to 12.

Note: The only sweetness in this recipe comes from the watermelon, but the savory yogurt sauce plays off it beautifully. From Food & Wine magazine.

• 1 c. plain whole-milk Greek yogurt

• 2 tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 1 tbsp. white wine vinegar

• 1 tsp. coarsely chopped thyme

• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 12 (3-in.-long) triangles of seedless red watermelon, about 1-in. thick

• 1/4 c. small fresh mint leaves

Directions

Light a grill. In a bowl, combine the yogurt with the lemon juice, vinegar, thyme and the 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Drizzle the watermelon triangles with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat until nicely charred, about 1 minute per side; transfer to plates. Top the watermelon with the yogurt sauce and season with black pepper. Drizzle with olive oil, garnish with the mint and serve.

Nutrition information per each of 12 servings:

Calories 60 Fat 4 g Sodium 13 mg Saturated fat 1 g

Carbohydrates 5 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 1 g Cholesterol 6 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ carb, 1 fat.