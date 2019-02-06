Chocolate Cordial

Serves 1.

Note: Luxardo cherries are from Italy and are maraschino fruit preserved in alcohol. Find them in kitchen specialty shops. From Public House by Evan Brewing Co. in Fullerton, Calif.

• 1 oz. (1/8 c.) bourbon

• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) amaretto

• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) Cherry Heering (cherry liqueur)

• 1 1/2 oz. (3 tbsp.) chocolate porter or stout

• Luxardo cherry, for garnish (see Note)

Directions

In a shaker, combine, bourbon, amaretto and Cherry Heering. Add ice and shake. Strain over ice (or without) into a cordial, wine or Collins glass. Float porter or stout over top and garnish with cherry.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 180 Fat 0 g Sodium 3 mg

Carbohydrates 14 g Saturated fat 0 g Total sugars 10 g

Protein 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

American Gentleman

Serves 1.

Note: To make ginger simple syrup, in a small pan over low heat, add 1 cup of slices of unpeeled fresh ginger root with 1 cup each of water and sugar and warm until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and let sit for 30 minutes before removing ginger root. Cool before using. From Sarah Diebel and Masako Onodera.

• 2 oz. (1/4 c.) rye whiskey

• 1 oz. (1/8 c.) ginger simple syrup (see Note)

• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) fresh lemon juice

• 2 dashes orange bitters

• 3 oz. (3/8 c.) India Pale Ale

• Rosemary sprig, for garnish

Directions

In a shaker, combine rye, simple syrup, lemon juice and orange bitters. Add ice and shake until the shaker is frosted. Strain into an ice-filled glass. Top with beer. Smack the rosemary sprig on your hand, then garnish drink with the herb.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 240 Fat 0 g Sodium 5 mg

Carbohydrates 21 g Saturated fat 0 g Total sugars 17 g

Protein 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Whilst Winter Fades

Serves 1.

Note: This drink uses raw egg white. Black walnut bitters are sold at many liquor stores. From the Albatross Bar & Restaurant in Astoria, Ore.

• 2 oz. (1/4 c.) pilsner

• 2 oz. (1/4 c.) rye whiskey

• 1 oz. (1/8 c.) fresh lemon juice

• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) maple syrup

• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) egg white (see Note)

• 1 dash black walnut bitters (see Note)

Directions

In a shaker, combine pilsner, rye, lemon juice, maple syrup and egg white. Shake vigorously for 45 seconds. Add ice and shake 10 times. Strain into a goblet and allow cocktail to rest for 30 seconds. Garnish with bitters.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 220 Fat 0 g Sodium 30 mg

Carbohydrates 18 g Saturated fat 0 g Total sugars 13 g

Protein 2 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Gilded Trophy

Serves 1.

Note: To make simple syrup, in a small pan over low heat, warm equal amounts water and sugar until sugar is dissolved. Cool before using. Rauchbier urbock is a German smoked bock beer. Aecht Schlenkerla is a brand. From Jan and Lindsay Yeager.

• 2 pieces of pineapple, plus extra for garnish

• 3/4 oz. (4 1/2 tsp.) simple syrup (see Note)

• 2 oz. (1/4 c.) rye whiskey

• 3/4 oz. (4 1/2 tsp.) fresh lemon juice

• 2 dashes Angostura bitters

• Aecht Schlenkerla Rauchbier Urbock (see Note)

Directions

In a shaker, muddle pineapple chunks into simple syrup. Add rye, lemon juice and bitters, and shake, with ice, for 10 seconds. Strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice and top with rauchbier, to taste. Garnish with pineapple.

Nutrition information per serving with 3 ½ oz. beer:

Calories 240 Fat 0 g Sodium 6 mg

Carbohydrates 21 g Saturated fat 0 g Total sugars 15 g

Protein 1 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Steamroller

Serves 1.

Note: From Joel Teitelbaum.

• 1 oz. (1/8 c.) St-Germain elderflower liqueur

• 1 oz. (1/8 c.) fresh lemon juice

• 1 oz. (1/8 c.) rye whiskey

• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) Cherry Heering (a cherry liqueur)

• 1 lemon peel

• 12 oz. (1 1/2 c.) chilled California common beer, such as Anchor Steam

Directions

Place a pint glass in the freezer to chill.

In a shaker, combine the St-Germain, lemon juice, rye and Heering and fill the shaker halfway with ice. Shake vigorously until the outside of the shaker is frosted.

Strain into the chilled pint glass and add the lemon twist. Top with the beer.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 350 Fat 0 g Sodium 15 mg

Carbohydrates 30 g Saturated fat 0 g Total sugars 14 g

Protein 2 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Harvey Weissbanger

Serves 1.

Note: From spirits blogger Jacob Grier at jacobgrier.com.

• 1 oz. (1/8 c.) Galliano

• 2 oz. (1/4 c.) orange juice

• 6 oz. (3/4 c.) quality wheat beer (German-style hefeweizen preferred)

• Orange peel, for garnish

Directions

In an ice-filled Collins glass, add Galliano, orange juice and beer. Stir gently, and garnish with strip of orange peel.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 190 Fat 0 g Sodium 8 mg

Carbohydrates 23 g Saturated fat 0 g Total sugars 14 g

Protein 1 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 0 g