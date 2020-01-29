Squash Biscuits With Mushroom Gravy

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: When you are craving comfort food, try this stick-to-your-ribs breakfast. If you prefer, puréed squash is readily available in the freezer section of the supermarket. From Robin Asbell.

• 2 c. plus 3 tbsp. unbleached flour, divided

• 2 tsp. baking powder

• 1 tbsp. sugar

• 1 tsp. dried thyme

• 4 tbsp. cold margarine or butter

• 1 c. winter squash, cooked and puréed (see Note)

• 1 1/4 c. unsweetened almond milk, divided, plus more if needed

• 1 tsp. cider vinegar

• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/2 large onion

• 6 oz. baby bella or cremini mushrooms

• 1 1/2 tsp. ground sage

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1/2 c. vegetable stock

• 2 tsp. tamari or soy sauce

• Fresh parsley, for garnish

Directions

To make the biscuits: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and reserve.

In a large bowl, mix 2 cups flour, baking powder, 1 teaspoon salt, sugar and thyme. Place a grater over the bowl and use the coarse holes to grate the cold margarine or butter into the flour mixture, tossing to coat.

Place the squash purée in a medium bowl. In a cup, stir 1/4 cup almond milk with the vinegar and let stand for a minute, then stir into the squash. Gently stir the squash mixture into the flour mixture. You want to just combine it all to make a firm dough. If it is too dry, mix in more almond milk a teaspoon at a time.

Pat out dough on a floured counter to a rectangle about 3/4 inch thick. Use a 2-inch round biscuit cutter to cut biscuits, transferring each to the parchment lined pan. Press the scraps together and cut into rounds.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until bottoms are browned, depending on the size of the biscuits. Cool on rack.

To make the gravy: Drizzle the olive oil in a large sauté pan. Drop the onion into the food processor bowl with the machine running, pulsing until minced, then scrape into the sauté pan. Turn the heat to medium-high and stir. In the same processor bowl, place the mushrooms and pulse to mince. Scrape into the pan with the onions. Stir over medium-high heat as the mushrooms give up their liquid and cook down and shrink. Sprinkle the sage, pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt over the mushrooms.

When the pan starts to get dry and the mushrooms are sticking a bit, sprinkle the remaining 3 tablespoons flour over the mushrooms and stir to coat and mix well. When the flour is starting to stick to the pan, add the remaining 1 cup almond milk gradually, stirring to lift the browned flour from the pan. Stir in the vegetable stock and tamari, and stir until the mixture starts to bubble and thicken. When thickened, take off the heat.

Serve gravy over biscuits, sprinkled with parsley, if desired.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 310 Fat 11 g Sodium 1,010 mg

Carbohydrates 46 g Saturated fat 1 g Added sugars 2 mg

Protein 7 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, 1 carb, 2 fat.