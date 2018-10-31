Slow-Cooker Tuscan Pork, Beans and Greens
Serves 6.
Note: Pork and beans take a slow trip to Italy in this herb-infused hearty dish. From Meredith Deeds.
• 1 lb. dry white beans (cannellini, white kidney, navy or great northern beans), rinsed and picked over
• 1/4 c. finely chopped fresh sage
• 2 tbsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary
• 2 tsp. finely chopped fresh thyme
• 2 1/2 to 3 lb. pork shoulder, trimmed of excess fat
• 3/4 tsp. salt
• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
• 1 tbsp. olive oil
• 1 medium onion, chopped
• 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
• 2 tbsp. tomato paste
• 4 c. homemade or low-sodium chicken stock
• 1 (5-oz.) pkg. baby spinach
Directions
Place the dry beans in a large bowl, cover with 2 inches of cold water and soak overnight. Drain and place in a 5-quart slow cooker along with the sage, rosemary and thyme.
Season pork on all sides with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a 12-inch skillet over high heat. Place pork in skillet and brown on both sides, about 6 minutes a side. Place pork in the slow cooker.
Lower the heat in the skillet to medium and add onions. Cook, stirring, for 3 to 4 minutes, until softened. Add garlic and tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add to slow cooker. Pour 1 cup of stock into the skillet and scrap any browned bits off the bottom. Pour into the slow cooker with the remaining 3 cups of stock.
Cook, covered, for 6 to 8 hours on low heat setting, turning the meat once, until the pork and beans are tender. Stir in the spinach and let sit for about 5 minutes, until wilted. Season with salt and pepper as needed.
Nutrition information per serving:
Calories 580 Fat 19 g Sodium 460 mg
Carbohydrates 54 g Saturated fat 6 g Total sugars 2 g
Protein 49 g Cholesterol 80 mg Dietary fiber 13 g
Exchanges per serving: 2 vegetable, 3 starch, 5 medium-fat protein.
